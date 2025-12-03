The Taco Bell x Hollister collab is here and fans are showing off their “Live Más” fits

Taco Bell is rounding up its early 2000s nostalgia tour with a Hollister collab bringing branded fashion items into the holiday season. This follows the end of the fast food chain’s Y2K menu revival that gave Gen Z another taste of early childhood.

The limited edition collection dropped on Cyber Monday.

Taco Bell on your hoodie, without the stains

Hollister Co. first announced the collaboration with Taco Bell on Nov. 24, but didn’t launch it to the wider public until Monday. The companies promise comfy 2000s nostalgia branded with Taco Bell logos and menu items—especially their famous hot sauce packets.

“Each piece blends comfort with a fashion-forward edge, bringing Taco Bell’s dynamic energy to life through vibrant colors and prints,” the press release promised. “Thrift-inspired graphics pay homage to Taco Bell’s famous imagery, fan-favorite menu items and signature sauces.”

“But the secret sauce is Hollister’s viral Feel Good Fleece fabrication that delivers unmatched softness.”

The collab lineup includes:

Bright graphic tees featuring Taco Bell favorites.

“Feel good” hoodies and sweatpants in fleece, box fit style.

Early 2000s style jeans sporting the “infamous hot sauce lineup.”

“Graphic” socks.

A hot sauce keychain.

Each item is available both online and in stores in sizes XS–XL, with prices ranging from $14.95–$79.95.

“Both Hollister and Taco Bell have been major players in defining youth culture, so bringing our worlds together is a natural fit,” said Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Chief Marketing Officer Carey Collins Krug.

“You know you want it”

On TikTok, partners and everyday Taco Bell fans have been unboxing the Hollister collab results. The hot sauce lineup turned out to be a list of the Bell’s available spice levels, from Verde to Diablo, going down pant legs and hoodie arms. The t-shirts list the ingredients for the old Seven Layer Burrito down the back.

Brooke Monk (@notbrookemonk) partnered with Hollister to show off how these items look in the real world.

“You know you’re jealous of this Taco Bell and Hollister collab,” said Monk. “You know you want it.”

Those two definitely earned their sponsorship paycheck.

The partnering companies sent Zach (@snachwithzach) a package for an unboxing video that shows close-ups of the graphic socks, which feature Taco Bell’s iconic slogan, “Live Más.” He also got one of the hot sauce packet keychains hidden in the branded cup.

Taco Bell and Hollister are releasing a new Y2K clothing line on Cyber Monday and we've got the details. They were kind enough to send over some pieces so we're taking a look at those plus some of the other items in the Taco Bell Hollister clothing line that you'll be able to get on December 1st. Everything will be available to the public while supplies last on Cyber Monday, including embroidered baggy denim jeans, fleece hoodies, matching sweatpants, socks, and more. Will you be picking up any of the items in Hollister's new Taco Bell collection this Cyber Monday?

Zach described the burrito t-shirt as “very soft” before going over the rest of the line on the Hollister website. Hoodies also come in purple leopard print with “Live Más” in silver to match the socks. Other hoodie and sweatpants combos come in salmon with “Verde” on the hood.

Of course, the collab launch resulted in a few jokes, including one by @.emiliandollars that got 1.8 million views with only a screenshot of the salmon sweatpants page showing that the XXL size is already sold out.

“Alright, step on the scale,” the background voice says.

“Weight limit exceeded,” a robotic voice announces. “One person at a time, please.”

“Oh, that’s f*cked up,” a woman replies.

