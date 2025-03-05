‘Why are you ordering’: Taco Bell customer tries to place order in the drive-thru. Then a workers intervenes

A Taco Bell customer was humbled at the drive-thru when she realized no one had been on the receiving end of her order.

Lexxiej (@lexxiej) was filmed by her friend in the passenger seat. In the TikTok, as she tries to order a grilled cheese burrito, she gets interrupted by a worker over the speaker.

“I’m sorry, nobody even started taking your order,” he says. Both the worker and the cameraperson start laughing.

He continues, “I’m like, why are you ordering? She didn’t even say anything to you yet?”

The sheepish driver immediately apologizes.

“Sorry, I just didn’t know if the silence meant to go or order. Sorry,” she says.

“Let’s leave,” her friend tells her, unable to contain her laughter and, seemingly, her embarrassment.

The short clip went viral with 640,300 views on the app. Several people who responded to the video thought the Taco Bell worker was disrespectful to the drive-thru customers.

“That was SO rude and genuinely not even funny,” one person wrote.

“The no response after the apology is what took me out,” another remarked.

Many others shared the embarrassment of the two women in the car.

“I’d literally never show my face there again,” one person said.

“Why would you start ordering without someone addressing you?” someone else asked.

The TikToker follows up

In response to the many commenters, Lexxiej uploaded a few more videos. One shows the satisfied customers with their food, proving that they decided to stay and place their order.

In another, she clarifies that the two had been met with an automated message when they first pulled up, which was why, after the recording was finished, they assumed they should start ordering.

The TikToker also clarifies that despite being humbled like that, there was no ill will between the customers and the Taco Bell worker. She adds that she and her friend work in the service industry and know what it’s like to have annoying customers.

“I don’t blame him,” she says about the worker’s attitude. “Yes, I agree, he didn’t need to be as sassy, but it was pretty funny.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lexxiej via TikTok direct message and to Taco Bell via email.

