Viral “table surfing” TikTok challenge leaves teen dead, another facing life-altering injuries

Another life has been lost to a dangerous TikTok trend after Pennsylvania teens attempted “table surfing” over the summer. A similar case left a second young person with serious head injuries, likely resulting in permanent damage, and their proximity launched a new round of concern over the risks posed by online “challenges” like this one.

TikTok has already taken steps to limit the impact of the table surfing trend.

Table surfing turns deadly

Two cases out of Bethlehem Township, PA, this year involving the consequences of table surfing brought the issue to national attention. In June, two 17-year-olds attempted the challenge—one driving and the other riding on a folding table tied to the back of the vehicle.

The driver allegedly whipped the rider hard enough to slam them into a parked car, resulting in fatal injuries. The surviving teen now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter.

This tragedy dredged up another from March in which a 20-year-old attempted to “surf” on the trunk of her friend’s car. The rider was similarly flung off and suffered “catastrophic head injuries that will be permanent in nature,” according to Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta.

“It’s important for the public to understand that these challenges can have severe, real-world consequences, creating significant risk to participants and sometimes the bystanders as well,” said Baratta.

Deaths from social media challenges have cropped up almost since the dawn of social media itself. TikTok trends in particular often face blame for fatal teen stunts.

In 2024, concern spiked over the “chroming challenge” often attributed to TikTok after authorities linked seven deaths to the rise of this new form of huffing.

“This is so tragic and preventable”

Facing bad press, TikTok began taking quick action against trends promoting dangerous acts. The company removes videos featuring stunts like table surfing and suppresses related hashtags.

A search for “table surfing” on the platform results in a warning message and a link to more information.

“Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated,” it reads. “Learn how to recognize harmful challenges so you can protect your health and well-being.”

Some videos on the topic still exist, but only to condemn the trend.

“Did y’all see this new TikTok challenge where people are literally hooking tables to the back of their vehicles and dragging people?” asked TikToker @sir_lobo_bellaco. “If you don’t find that concerning, something’s not right with you.”

“Y’all are wild for this behavior,” he concluded. “It’s absolutely feral.”

On X, users responded to the news of the teen’s death with serious concern.

“This is so tragic and preventable,” said @yamamozo1972. “It really makes you think about the importance of digital literacy and teaching kids to question what they see online.”

“One dead. One permanently injured,” lamented @Deepak_tech24. “TikTok trends aren’t just ‘for views’—they’re turning parking lots into trauma scenes.”

