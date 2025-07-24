“The efficient market at work”: American Eagle stock jumps after Sydney Sweeney’s denim ad

Sydney Sweeney is sending American Eagle stock soaring after she partnered with the company for a new ad campaign.
The fall campaign, referred to as “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” sees the Euphoria actress dressing down in comfy denim alongside her dog.
The company also announced a limited-edition version of their Dreamy Drape jean in her honor—The Sydney Jean. Proceeds from The Sydney Jean will go to support the Crisis Text Line.
American Eagle stock prices jump
American Eagle’s faith in Sweeney was reflected back at them. Stock prices began to rise immediately after the news broke Thursday morning, seeing a spike in the aftermarket hours and still performing at a notably higher rate than earlier in the week as of Friday.
Investors and onlookers are already calling it the new meme stock, hyping it up on subreddits like r/WallStreetBets because of Sweeney’s involvement rather than purchasing stock based on the company’s financial performance.
Social media is all about it
Folks online love to get behind a good, buzzy meme stock, whether they’re putting their money where their mouth is or just jumping onto the joke bandwagon.
Other recent Sydney Sweeney campaigns
Sweeney has been in demand for ad campaigns since becoming a fan favorite on Euphoria, with her endorsements particularly gaining traction over the last couple years.
She’s worked with Jimmy Choo, Armani Beauty, Ford, Bai, and many other brands. One of her most notable campaigns was the one she did for Dr. Squatch’s body wash earlier this year.
“Hello, you dirty little boys. Are you interested in my body…wash?” she asked from within a sudsy bathtub. Somewhat shockingly, the soap sold out and was being resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay.
Sadly for Dr. Squatch and all the others, only American Eagle has gotten the Sydney Sweeney stock boost—so far, at least.
