“The efficient market at work”: American Eagle stock jumps after Sydney Sweeney’s denim ad

Sydney Sweeney is sending American Eagle stock soaring after she partnered with the company for a new ad campaign.

Featured Video

The fall campaign, referred to as “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” sees the Euphoria actress dressing down in comfy denim alongside her dog.

The company also announced a limited-edition version of their Dreamy Drape jean in her honor—The Sydney Jean. Proceeds from The Sydney Jean will go to support the Crisis Text Line.

Advertisement

American Eagle stock prices jump

American Eagle’s faith in Sweeney was reflected back at them. Stock prices began to rise immediately after the news broke Thursday morning, seeing a spike in the aftermarket hours and still performing at a notably higher rate than earlier in the week as of Friday.

Investors and onlookers are already calling it the new meme stock, hyping it up on subreddits like r/WallStreetBets because of Sweeney’s involvement rather than purchasing stock based on the company’s financial performance.

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney debuted a new campaign for American Eagle today.



Someone posted about it on WallStreetBets, and the stock is up +25% in after hours.



Sign of the times, huh? 😅 $AEO pic.twitter.com/h8DtRxCZz7 — TrendSpider (@TrendSpider) July 24, 2025

Yea… American Eagle is about to go vertical.$AEOpic.twitter.com/MtKqVadMND — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 23, 2025

You are buying American Eagle shares in the after hours market because Sydney Sweeny squeezed her tits into some denim. I am buying Brazilian value stocks because of record EPS.



We are not the same.



Also you are about to make a lot more money then me. https://t.co/Ks5JNGZA0m pic.twitter.com/uuWgz1BLwe — Awful Thoughts (@HorribleDisgust) July 24, 2025

American Eagle Outfitters stock is up 22%+ after hours given that they announced a new campaign with Sydney Sweeney. Would not want to be short this name since it looks like the “retail army” has picked it up and is piling into $AEO pic.twitter.com/PBGNeS2PQn — Intern Pierre (@internpierre) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

american eagle stock up 28% today. the public market equivalent of product market fit right now is cultural meme fit.



memetics is a leading indicator, fundamentals as a lagging one. pic.twitter.com/14DTJLeBPd — signüll (@signulll) July 24, 2025

American Eagle popping +22% after announcing a partnership with Sydney Sweeney is the efficient market at work pic.twitter.com/NbFLYQUSVo — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 24, 2025

Social media is all about it

Folks online love to get behind a good, buzzy meme stock, whether they’re putting their money where their mouth is or just jumping onto the joke bandwagon.

Advertisement

“Mommy, how did we get so rich?”



“Your father was a Sydney Sweeney gooner and loaded up on American Eagle calls the second her Fall’25 photoshoot dropped” pic.twitter.com/H00XF6nVam — litquidity (@litcapital) July 24, 2025

“So a bunch of the guys on FinTwit got super bulled up on American Eagle after Sydney Sweeney became their new spokesperson. Now the stock is ripping after hours haha. They say it’s actually pretty undervalued.”

pic.twitter.com/aRrFelLgQ4 — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) July 23, 2025

After seeing Sydney Sweeney’s ad campaign pump American Eagle stock, the lowest-hanging fruit for ROI in corproate America is for her to join the investor group buying Hooter’s out of bankruptcy and becoming the face of the restaurant chain. pic.twitter.com/d3u8qgtUHU — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

Other recent Sydney Sweeney campaigns

Sweeney has been in demand for ad campaigns since becoming a fan favorite on Euphoria, with her endorsements particularly gaining traction over the last couple years.

She’s worked with Jimmy Choo, Armani Beauty, Ford, Bai, and many other brands. One of her most notable campaigns was the one she did for Dr. Squatch’s body wash earlier this year.

Advertisement

“Hello, you dirty little boys. Are you interested in my body…wash?” she asked from within a sudsy bathtub. Somewhat shockingly, the soap sold out and was being resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

Sadly for Dr. Squatch and all the others, only American Eagle has gotten the Sydney Sweeney stock boost—so far, at least.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.