‘Bowl?’: Woman picks up $25 Sweet Green order. Then she sees it from the side

When customers dine out, they usually expect their orders to be piled to the top. However, some restaurants, like Chipotle, have received criticism for providing smaller and smaller portions of food.

But Chipotle isn’t the only offender, and TikToker and Sweetgreen customer Julia (@heyguysitsjulia) has her own receipts to prove it.

In a video uploaded to her TikTok page, which has since garnered over 305,000 views, Julia and her friend rant about the amount of food they received from Sweetgreen.

Julia holds a covered white plate, as she says, “This is literally a scam. This was $25. Paper thin.”

The plate appears incredibly lightweight which further explains why Julia and her friend disapproved of Sweetgreen’s portions.

“I can’t even see it, I need a magnifying glass,” Julia says. Her friend joined in, jokingly stating, “A gust of wind will blow it away.”

Julia’s friend even compared the white bowl to a napkin, stating that it’s the same width, to which Julia agrees. “Sweetgreen is a scam, they should be canceled for this,” she says.

Towards the end of the video, Julia removes the lid and displays the inside of the plate. The TikToker ate most of the meal, save for an avocado half that remains on the thin dish.

”I’m feeling faint from how little I’ve eaten today,” Julia’s friend jokes.

The TikToker and her friend made it perfectly clear that they weren’t happy with their Sweetgreen order.

What’s the issue with Sweetgreen’s portions?

Julia’s case isn’t the first time Sweetgreen has received backlash based on how much food they serve.

The restaurant chain made headlines in 2023 when software engineer Sean Gransee uploaded a post on Instagram. In it, he compares the sizes of Sweetgreen orders in person and online. He places the two separate orders on a food scale. The online order weighs less than the in-person order.

Another TikToker named Katie (@katie_coult) also shared a complaint about the restaurant downsizing her food order.

What’s the difference between Sweetgreen’s bowls and plates?

At Sweetgreen, customers can choose between a bowl and a protein plate. The bowls take the traditional form of a salad, featuring vegetables and grains such as wild rice.

Protein plates offer larger portions of hot food and a diverse selection of proteins, rather than focusing on greens. Some popular protein plates are the miso-glazed salmon plate and the hot honey chicken plate, both served on the same type of plate Julia received.

The prices of the bowls tend to range between $14 to $17, while the protein plates are more on the pricey side, ringing up at $17. This could explain why Julia was upset at the size of the plate.

Viewers didn’t hold back either

While some commenters joked about the plate, others were furious about the amount of money Julia spent for the portion of food she received.

One commenter wrote, ”I’ve gotten sweet green like 5 times and the bowl is always outrageously huge and NEVER $25.”

Another said, “$25 for a half of avocado and 1/16th of a red onion on pita bread.”

A third person wrote something completely different. ”Bowl? that’s a plate,” they said.

Other viewers claimed that whenever they visit Sweetgreen, they are given way more food than Julia.

One commenter wrote, ”That’s insane?? Last time I ordered sweet green it was probably 3x that size.”

Another said, ”I used to work at sweet green, the bowls used to be bigger and deeper lol idk what happened.”

A third person recommended going to Cava, a Mediterranean-focused rival restaurant of Sweetgreen. “Bro go to cava, it’s several pounds of food for $14,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Julia via TikTok DM and to Sweetgreen via online form.