‘This honestly makes me sad’: Woman slams NFL for making this change to the Super Bowl

In the world of political controversies, there’s a thin line between correlation and causation, and a new public opinion dustup is bringing the Super Bowl into the center of the war of words.

Online creator Tori (@tttsully) is calling out the NFL for quietly removing its “End Racism” field markings. The slogan has been present since 2020. The timing? Just as former President Donald Trump, a polarizing figure in both politics and sports, plans to attend the game in New Orleans.

The NFL announced that for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs, the “End Racism” message, which has been a fixture in end zones since 2020, will be replaced. The new slogans will be “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell emphasized the league’s ongoing commitment to diversity. He stated, “We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we’re going to continue those efforts.”

Did Trump make NFL change ‘End Racism’ campaign?

Critics argue that this move signals a retreat from the league’s prior commitments to addressing racial injustice. Especially given the concurrent attendance of President Donald Trump, who has historically opposed diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some perceive the change as an attempt to avoid political controversy, potentially at the expense of marginalized communities.

Tori doesn’t mince her words in connecting the two events: “So it comes out that our racist president is attending the Super Bowl. And then it comes out that the NFL, the owners of the super bowl, are no longer painting end racism on the field.”

Her TikTok earned more than 1.2 million views as of Sunday.

In something of a shocker, no sitting U.S. president has attended a Super Bowl. Former President George H. W. Bush participated in the coin toss for Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, but he was not in office at the time. President Donald Trump’s planned attendance at Super Bowl LIX marks the first time a sitting president will be present at the event.

Not NFL’s first controversial move

The “End Racism” flap follows a pattern of sports organizations navigating social justice messaging amid political and public pressures:

NFL’s 2020 Social Justice Push: In response to George Floyd’s death, the NFL launched the Inspire Change initiative, prominently featuring slogans like “End Racism” on fields and player gear.

In response to George Floyd’s death, the NFL launched the Inspire Change initiative, prominently featuring slogans like “End Racism” on fields and player gear. Colin Kaepernick & NFL’s Shift on Activism: After blacklisting Kaepernick for kneeling during the anthem, the league later embraced social justice efforts, acknowledging its mishandling of the situation.

After blacklisting Kaepernick for kneeling during the anthem, the league later embraced social justice efforts, acknowledging its mishandling of the situation. Bud Light Boycott (2023): A marketing campaign featuring LGBTQ+ themes sparked a massive conservative boycott, mirroring how brands face backlash for perceived political stances.

A marketing campaign featuring LGBTQ+ themes sparked a massive conservative boycott, mirroring how brands face backlash for perceived political stances. NBA & China Controversy: The NBA was accused of hypocrisy when it promoted social justice in the U.S. but silenced criticism of China after a team executive supported Hong Kong protests.

The NBA was accused of hypocrisy when it promoted social justice in the U.S. but silenced criticism of China after a team executive supported Hong Kong protests. NASCAR’s Confederate Flag Ban (2020): NASCAR banned Confederate flags at events to promote inclusivity, sparking both praise and backlash.

All eyes on Kendrick’s halftime response

With the NFL quietly scrubbing “End Racism” from the field, fans are wondering: Will Kendrick Lamar call it out during his halftime performance? And if he does, will the league try to stop him?

The NFL has a complicated history with artists using its stage for political statements. They reportedly discouraged Eminem from kneeling during the 2022 halftime show (he did it anyway) and blocked a rumored Colin Kaepernick tribute from Rihanna’s 2023 performance. While the league claims it embraces diversity, it also has a massive, politically divided audience—meaning it likely wants Lamar to just rap the hits and keep things neutral. But let’s be real: Kendrick has never been one to just “stick to the music.”

If Lamar does decide to subtly (or not-so-subtly) address the controversy, here’s how he might do it:

Performing “Alright” – The Black Lives Matter anthem became a rallying cry for protests in 2015, and its message—“We gon’ be alright”—could send a powerful signal. Wearing a Statement Piece – A simple T-shirt with “End Racism” or a reference to past protests (like a black beret nodding to the Black Panthers) would be impossible to ignore. Subtle Stage Design – Think back to Beyoncé’s “Formation” Super Bowl performance, which paid homage to the Black Panthers without saying a word. Kendrick could use visuals—like protest imagery, historical clips, or a powerful backdrop—to make his point. A Surprise Guest with a Message – What if Kendrick brought out someone like J. Cole—another rapper known for addressing racism in his music? They could tag-team a moment that gets people talking. A Mid-Performance Speech – Whether it’s a brief “Make some noise for justice” or something more pointed, Kendrick commands attention when he speaks. Even a well-placed pause, a look, or a one-liner could make a statement.

Viewers had divided opinions

It’s hardly a surprise that commenters on Tori’s clip were loaded with opinions, some of which were critical of Tori for her opinions.

Others were bothered by the Trump visit to the big game.

“Why is he going to the Super Bowl on my tax dollars he need to be figuring out how to get these groceries prices down,” one wrote.

Another made their point succinctly: “Cancel the Super Bowl please.”

And another managed to bring the Taylor/Travis romance into the political mess.

“Kelce said it’s ‘an honor’ to have Trump there when Trump said he HATES Taylor swift. You’re not gonna stand on business for your girl??” one wrote.

