11 summer beauty trends taking over in 2025

With what seems to be the hottest summer in history, these rising temperatures are encouraging the easiest beauty trends that create the illusion of wearing a lot of makeup when, in reality, you’re not.



In summer 2025, online creators and beauty enthusiasts are embracing the less-is-more makeup style, emphasizing bronzy, layered looks with durable products that can be used throughout multiple steps of their makeup routine.

These are the top 11 beauty trends gaining popularity online and generating a lot of buzz on social media.

1. Lip Stains That Don’t Budge

Huda’s lip liner stains are “sold out everywhere,” while the Wet N’ Wild lip stains offer an affordable option.

Lip stains gained popularity in spring, but a new type is emerging this summer. Lip liner stains are marker-like products that outline your lips to create a soft, natural-looking tint, similar to lip liner. The best part is that you can leave them on or remove them, and the stain will stay.

2. PH Color Changing Makeup

TikTok content creators @Irisbeilin and @dear.nabelle show off their lip colors after using a blue pH-balancing shade.

One of the most interesting trends is pH color-changing beauty products. These products are applied to your skin one way and dry down to a different color, adjusting to your skin’s natural pH to create a one-of-a-kind shade that only you can achieve.

3. Skin Tints with Skincare Benefits

Reddit users recommend their favorite high-end skin tints to wear. Dior Backstage and Laura Mercier were consistent faves.

Save the foundations for fall and cooler weather. There’s been a recent increase in skin tint releases. Skin tints are lighter than foundations and provide minimal coverage, often including skin benefits like SPF or hyaluronic acid. They usually give a natural or glowing finish.

4. SPF Setting Sprays

TikTok users are noting that the One Size SPF spray is a “game changer” for touch-ups and makeup reapplication.

There are SPF sprays designed solely to protect your body from the sun and UV rays, and there are SPF setting sprays that shield your makeup from the sun and UV rays. SPF setting sprays streamline your skincare routine by safeguarding both your makeup and the skin underneath.

5. Blurring Blushes

TikTok creator @tanicha_rose demonstrates the ease of using blurring blushes that blend seamlessly into the skin.

Blushes will never go out of season. The goal of a soft-blurring blush is to minimize pores and smooth skin texture, providing your skin with a natural hint of color. Soft-blurring blushes blend seamlessly, making the skin appear more hydrated and polished.

6. “Blonzers”

TikTok creator @itstherealkimshady officially recognizes that its blonzing season. One of the most popular products emerging from this summer’s beauty trends is the creation of “blonzer.”

A “blonzer” combines blush and bronzer into a single product, usually in a stick formula, simplifying a two-step process into one. The shades often feature warm browns with hints of red or mauve to achieve a bronzed blush look.

7. Body Bronzers

TikTok’s iconic beauty creator, Natori, is obsessed with her ultimate glow featuring Fenty Beauty products, while Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere loves the Patrick Ta glow balm.

Sometimes, you might prefer not to sit outside and risk getting sunburnt just for that beautiful tan. That’s where body bronzers come in! They’re fantastic for creating a natural, warm glow without any sun exposure. Whether you’re looking for a subtle glow or a shimmering finish, there’s a body bronzer to suit your style.

8. My Makeup Type

A common trend on social media includes TikTok picking your makeup “type.” Beauty influencer @leilani nailed the trend on first try.

There’s always a fun way to do your makeup, and this time on TikTok, the girlies are searching “my makeup type” to get a curated list and feed of what the algorithm believes is your “makeup type.” From toasty makeup to doll makeup, TikTok thinks you have a type.

9. Skincare Makeup

TikTok creator @kayteportillo created the perfect, seamless base by combining her favorite skincare products with makeup.

The concept of mixing your favorite skincare and color products to achieve a seamless blend makes makeup with skincare easy and straightforward. Whether you’re using a lip balm for your lip look or a lightweight concealer for a refreshed appearance, skincare makeup allows you to combine your favorites from both skincare and makeup.

10. SPF Lip Products

Reddit Users are recommending SPF lip products that also taste good.

Lip balms and glosses do more than hydrate your lips; they also protect them. SPF lip balms are increasing in popularity as summer temperatures rise, and some brands are getting creative with their formulas. Consumers are eager to find a product they love, whether it’s lip gloss or lip balm.

11. Shimmer Eyes

TikTok creator Ivelina Stefanova demonstrates a simple shimmer eye hack using just one product, while Shanell Sorrells showcases a golden bronze look trend.

We’re gradually returning to eye shadow looks. This summer, shimmer has become a key feature in eyeliners, eyeshadows, and mascaras. Some people apply it to their waterline, while others cover entire eyelids. Popular shades include browns for a golden goddess vibe and iridescent hues for an angelic appearance.

