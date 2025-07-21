“I want that Bad Bunny cup”: Customers are divided over Subway’s “Happy Gilmore” $1 deal

Happy Gilmore 2 is headed to Netflix this month and they’ve partnered with Subway in what one TikTok reviewer calls “one of the weirder meal deals” he’s seen.
What is the Subway Happy Gilmore cup promo?
There are a couple of aspects to Subway’s Happy Gilmore promotion. The company is offering sweepstakes for prizes such as a custom golf cart, golf locker kit and branded golf gear, golf apparel and leisureware, a golf resort trip for two, and cold hard cash. Fans can enter by going to a special website that also offers games and clips from the film.
But the main aspect of the promotion of interest to Subway customers is the release of four special edition Happy Gilmore-themed drink cups. One, of course, features Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) himself. There are also cups featuring Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), Hal L. (Ben Stiller), and Oscar (Bad Bunny).
The cups are available for an additional $1 with the purchase of any Meal of the Day or Combo at Subway—while supplies last.
Everyone wants a sip of Bad Bunny
The Bad Bunny cup in particular has proven to be a fan favorite, undoubtedly because of his rabid fanbase outside his recent addition to the Happy Gilmoreuniverse.
Social media reactions are split
Subway has pulled out the stops trying to help get people excited for the long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel (and purchase a Subway meal or four along the way). They even got McDonald himself to appear in some of their ads for the promotion.
But at least one reviewer thinks the promotion itself is “lazy” and kind of weird.
Fast food reviewer @jordan_tries pointed out that when you purchase a combo at Subway and pay the extra dollar for the themed cup, you actually still get a regular drink with your purchase. So that’s a sandwich, chips or cookies, a drink…and a second drink that just happens to come in a Happy Gilmore cup.
“It’s kind of cool, I guess?” he said. “I love anytime I can get cool memorabilia while also doing a fast food review, but this does kind of feel lazy. Why didn’t Subway just, I don’t know, make a Happy Gilmore sub or release a couple different things that they haven’t done before and brand them as Happy Gilmore?”
Other fans expressed disappointment in the quality of the cups themselves after going to see them in person.
But some people were more than satisfied with their Happy Gilmore-themed Subway experience.
Happy Gilmore 2 hits Netflix on July 25.
