‘Did I hear that right?’: Woman leaves 20% tip at Subway on iPad. Then a worker steps in

A Subway customer says a worker refused her tip, claiming that the sandwich chain doesn’t give its workers the money.

In a video with over 440,000 views, TikToker and former customer service worker TeyTey (@teytey0512) says the worker making her sandwich was “super sweet” and wanted to thank them with a tip.

“I got to the checkout. I personally worked in the service industry, so I always leave a tip,” she says.

TeyTey adds, “I filled it out to be like 20%.”

But she says the worker had a surprising reaction.

“He’s like, ‘Hold on. Don’t leave me a tip,’” she says. “He told me they don’t even get it. They go straight to corporate.”

She calls out Subway, berating the sandwich chain for taking tips from “minimum wage” workers.

“That is so trashy. I’ve been a loyal customer for several years. That’s such a turn-off I will probably never return,” she says. “Do better, Subway, or you’re about to get canceled.”

Is it legal for a company to take tips from workers?

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employers and managers are not allowed to take tips from workers. Tips are considered the property of the workers who received them.

Employers can collect tips to distribute them to multiple workers as part of a “tip pool.” Managers and supervisors aren’t allowed to take money from a tip pool that a customer didn’t give them explicitly.

Does Subway take tips from workers?

In the comments, some viewers pointed out that Subway operates as a franchise, meaning each store may have a different owner. In other words, it could be an issue with one franchise owner, not the entire chain.

“My son works at Subway; cash tips get split the same day. Card tips get put on their paycheck. Subways aren’t even corporate-owned, all franchised. So that is an owner issue, not Subway issue,” one wrote.

“I don’t think all Subways are like this, my insider info (my friend who works at Subway) said he does get the tips,” another said.

“Honestly, it depends on the store. I worked at an independently owned Subway for awhile and the conditions sucked, but they actually divided the card tips and gave it to us in cash with every paycheck,” a third added.

However, others said they’ve noticed Subway workers press the “no tip” button for them, which could suggest that they aren’t receiving their tips.

“Omg now I realize why sometimes the cashier will reach over and push the no tip button so fast before I even have a chance push anything,” a viewer said.

“My daughter worked at Subway years ago and she told me the only way they were able to keep the tips was if the customer handed cash directly to her,” another wrote.

Has this happened before?

However, TeyTey isn’t the first Subway customer to learn about potential tipping issues at the chain. The Daily Dot reported in 2023 that a different Subway worker told another customer the store’s owner pocketed tips.

Many Subway workers backed up TeyTey’s experience in the comments, claiming that their franchise doesn’t give them tips.

“Our Subway told us during hiring we would get those CC tips paid twice a month. However, they would tell us right before each payout that the drawers/safe were short $ and keep them,” one shared.

“At the Subway I worked at, we would say the same thing, BUT we had a tip jar for them to tip to instead, so then we’d actually get those tips :),” another wrote.

How will customers respond?

Customers said TeyTey’s warning discourages them from tipping without asking the worker if they get their tips.

“I always ask ‘does this tip actually go to you?’” one said.

“I always ask at all places if they keep their tips before I leave one now,” another suggested.

Others promoted leaving cash tips only so that workers can pocket the tip.

“NEVER tip through a keypad. It almost never goes to the servers,” a viewer urged.

“I’m going to start bringing cash for tips now,” another wrote.

“This is why I don’t tip on a computer screen!!” a third remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to TeyTey via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Subway for further information.

