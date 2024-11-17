‘CVT was a big mistake’: Woman buys Subaru thinking it’ll last. Then she gets to 100,000

When TikTok user @amandarants purchased a Subaru, she thought that the vehicle would run for 300,000 miles. Then, her supposedly reliable car stopped working because of its CVT.

Featured Video

“I have had people in parking lots come up and ask me ‘How many miles are on your Subaru?’ When I tell them, they’re like ‘Wow you’re going to have this car forever’ …Today, they’re telling me that I need a new transmission,” she said in her video with over 172,000 views.

@amandarants quickly explained that she didn’t think her car would need any significant repairs due to the Subaru company’s reliability. Frustrated, she realized she would need to spend thousands replacing the CVT transmission in her vehicle to continue driving it.

Do Subarus really last till 300,000 miles?

RoadSumo estimates that a well-maintained Subaru can last up to 300,000 miles, but it depends on the vehicle’s maintenance.

Advertisement

The cars also have a fair share of issues. Motorbiscuit reports that Subaru vehicles have issues with head gasket issues and steering pumps. The vehicles also consume large amounts of oil. Some engine configurations, like the 2.5-liter turbocharged version, can fail faster than others.

Many automakers expect Subarus to last at least 200,000 miles without significant repairs or issues, but there are multiple factors that could decrease reliability. Roadsumo also stated that Subarus past 2016 tend to have less reliability than older models.

What is a CVT transmission?

A CVT transmission, otherwise known as a Continuously Variable Transmission, automatically transmits changes in acceleration without needing gear shifts. Variable-width pulleys replace a normal transmission’s fixed gears, giving vehicles stronger power when climbing hills or shifting between acceleration speeds. Transmissions connect car engines to the wheels, with traditional transmissions having lower and higher gears for different power modes.

Advertisement

CVT transmissions typically require special transmission fluid, which some automakers recommend car owners replace every 60,000 miles. Some Subaru dealers don’t recommend changing CVT transmission fluid until 110,000 miles despite other vehicles needing faster tune ups.

Many commenters echoed @amandarants frustration with her car, but some Subaru techs were quick to point out that the company’s “lifetime” transmission fluid doesn’t actually last a lifetime.

Tiktoker user @Ig stated, “Subaru tech here. Service your CVT transmission every 60k. Fresh fluid is the best way for those transmissions to last.”

Advertisement

Another user, @Tanner Atkinson, added, “I own a Subaru and was a Subaru technician. Subarus are great and they can last 200-300k miles but they are maintenance sensitive. If you keep up the maintenance they are reliable, long lasting cars.”

Is it worth replacing a CVT transmission?

Generally, it’s worth replacing a CVT transmission if the cost of repairs are less than purchasing a new vehicle. Replacing the CVT transmission in a Subaru can help extend the car’s life and restore the vehicle to working condition.

Car purchasers should also consider the current market for vehicle prices. In September, used cars averaged $25,361. Used cars are more difficult to purchase due to less automakers producing vehicles during the Covid-19 pandemic, making vehicles more of a commodity.

Advertisement

If purchasing a brand new CVT transmission is too expensive, buyers can consider purchasing a refurbished transmission as a cost-effective option.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @amandarants via TikTok comment and Subaru via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

