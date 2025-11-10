Over 1 million Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru cars have been recalled. Here’s what drivers need to know

Toyota recalls over one million cars across its namesake brand, Lexus, and Subaru, in which it owns a significant stake. Here’s what drivers need to know if they own an impacted vehicle.

Why were Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru recalled?

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NHTSA), Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru Solterra models from 2022 to 2026 equipped with the Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system have been recalled. This backup camera system can glitch, showing a blank or frozen screen as drivers reverse.

The presence of this glitch fails to meet federal safety requirements and may obstruct a driver’s view of the road behind them.

Toyota recalls a total of 1,024,407 vehicles.

“A software error may cause the rearview camera to freeze or display a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse,” according to a statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per CBS News.

Toyota will fix impacted vehicles free of charge.

What do impacted drivers think of the recall?

In a post on the subreddit r/rav4club, Toyota owners react to the mass recall. Some share their experiences being impacted by the glitch.

“I backed into my husband’s truck and couldn’t figure out how. Could have sworn I was not that close on the camera. I just expected it was the lack of sleep due to having a baby and mom brain. Wish they would also fix the dent in his Tacoma,” one shares.

“I live in Japan, and my 2025 Noah was affected by this. They say it will only take one hour to fix, so I made a reservation at the dealer and will be getting it fixed at the end of the month,” a second says.

“I have had an issue a few times where the reverse camera just goes black, but turning off the car and restarting has always fixed it. whenever that happens i just use my mirrors to back up,” a third adds.

Some say that drivers should not rely soley on the backup camera when reversing.

“You, as the driver, are required to be aware of your surroundings. If you hop into said rav4 with a toddler behind it, and back up, thats on you,” one commenter writes.

“Wow, let’s play a tiny violin for all those people who will need to use their mirrors now. If anyone is wondering why cars are getting more expensive this is exhibit A. Recalls for something as stupid as a rear camera. These costs will be passed along to the consumer,” another says.



