“We loved it, why did you change it?”: Subaru driver reacts to the 2026 edition

Subaru’s newly revealed 2026 Outback is already drawing sharp criticism from longtime fans, who say the vehicle has lost the unique identity that made it a cult favorite.

Featured Video

Now it just kinda looks like any ‘ole SUV.

Social media is buzzing with reactions, as enthusiasts weigh in on the SUV’s major design changes.

A loss for the queer community

“You need to check on the lesbians in your life right now. They might not know the news, but let me just tell you, they’re not gonna be okay,” said content creator Tarra Quinn (@highitstarra) about the new Outback.

Advertisement

Quinn shared that her 2022 Outback is getting up there with the miles, so she was curious about the new model’s updates.

“This is what the new Outback is gonna look like in 2026. They went ahead and took the lesbian right out of it, and they put the soccer mom of two,” Quinn said, showing a picture of the new model, which doesn’t look all that distinct from competitors.

“Nothing about this screams I’m gonna get a U-Haul on our second date and move it,” they added.

For them, the shift from the wagon-style design that set the Outback apart to a look more reminiscent of a Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia SUV is a major disappointment.

Advertisement

“Subaru, if you’re reading this, I want you to know I love you, but I’m very upset. Bring back the wagon. Don’t mess with us!” Quinn added in an Instagram direct message.

The nitty-gritty changes

Automotive reviewer Tomislav Mikula (@tomislavmikula) offered a more technical critique, focusing on the design language and interior changes.

Advertisement

“First off, what are those?” he said of the exterior. “The quarter panel here, if you just take away this logo, all I see is Santa Fe. But they also stole the interior. They got rid of the vertical display, and all I see is a Honda.”

He also criticized the front end: “They took away the stars, and instead, they added this logo. But to me, it just looks like it’s Toyota.”

Mikula noted that while Subaru replaced the vertical display with more physical buttons, a move aimed at consumer preference, the result feels cluttered.

“Look at the steering wheel, and do not tell me that this is not just overloaded with information. It confuses me just looking at it… they overdid it.”

Advertisement

Functionality is another sore spot. The Outback’s signature wagon design is gone, replaced by a more SUV-like shape, and some features, like the dynamic roof crossbars, are no longer standard.

“The only way to get crossbars is to buy them as an additional thing,” Mikula explained, noting that these crossbars once allowed for flexible storage of gear.

Despite these criticisms, Subaru maintains key elements that fans love, including good ground clearance, the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, and strong safety ratings.

Advertisement

“The design language and the ideology of the Subaru has changed. They’re going for more of a mass appeal rather than it speaking to their core audience.”

Subaru: A queer icon

The Outback has long been more than just a practical vehicle; it has become a cultural icon, particularly in lesbian and queer communities.

On platforms like Tumblr, Reddit, and TikTok, there are plenty of jokes to the effect of: “If you drive a Subaru, you’re probably gay.”

Advertisement

These memes often describe Subaru owners as outdoorsy, socially conscious, environmentally aware, and dog-loving, mirroring stereotypes about queer people.

Subaru’s marketing has also leaned into progressive messaging around diversity and inclusivity, which has only reinforced the association. Like the “It’s not a choice, it’s the way we’re built” campaign.

“As a middle-aged, straight white guy, who has owned 7 Subarus, 2 Outbacks in a row……. I’m also upset they’re removing the gay from Subarus. The new Outback doesn’t deserve my NPR and skate stickers! WE RIOT!” a person said.

Advertisement

“I saw a comment from another post saying ‘it’s a 4Runner in drag,’” another joked.

“Doing this right in front of the Subaru reps is savage,” a commenter pointed out.

“Oof, they royally messed up. Subaru Outback is a classic OUTBACK. This is a standard SUV now. Definitely not a fan. Kind of like Toyota messing up the new 4Runner. Ugh,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Quinn via email and Instagram direct message, Mikula via Instagram and TikTok direct message, and Subaru via email.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.