‘Ultimate uno reverse’: Man steals someone’s identity to buy a car at the dealership. It backfires

A report of an arrest in Memphis, Tenn., involving someone trying to steal a dead person’s identity to buy a car shows just how pervasive identity theft can be.

The story, chronicled in a TikTok from Taylor Bender (@taylorashlanbender), has spread across TikTok. The video got more than 14.7 million views since going up on Friday. The video shows employees congratulating a man for purchasing a Kia. Later, Memphis Police arrested him immediately after sharing a handshake with the dealership employee.

The on-screen caption summarizes the events. “POV: You steal a dead person’s identity and try to buy a car and they trick you into thinking you really got away with it and then the cops arrest you immediately after the keys get into your hands.”

A ruse backfires

The Kenyan Daily Post reported details of the arrest on Sunday. It listed the suspect as William Hayes, who wanted to purchase two Kia Telluride SUVs. He used a “fake Tennessee driver’s license bearing the name of a deceased individual. Unaware that the dealership had already contacted the authorities, Hayes went through the entire purchasing process.”

“The two vehicles, valued at $158,885.00, were safely recovered,” the article read. “Hayes has been charged with forgery, with a bond set at $50,000. The charges against him include forgery, with a potential value between $60,000 and $250,000, and attempted theft of property within the same value range.”

The report draws from a Facebook post that the Memphis Police Department confirmed with the Daily Dot that it put up on Aug. 12.

Identity theft

The story highlights the real dangers of identity theft, which can happen to people even after they’ve passed on, adversely affecting their survivors.

The Internal Revenue Service, in a website post, notes that you can “Follow these tips to reduce the risk of a deceased person from having their identity stolen.”

They include:

Send copies of the death certificate to each credit reporting bureau, asking them to put a “deceased alert” on the credit reports.

Review the deceased taxpayer’s credit report for questionable credit card activity.

Avoid putting too much information in an obituary, such as birth date, address, mother’s maiden name or other personal details that could be useful to identity thieves.

Viewers weigh in

Commenters loved that “justice was served.”

“This had to be the worst day of his life,” one observed.

Another said, “Ultimate uno reverse.”

Then someone else wrote, “The look of defeat on his face when he’s arrested.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gossett Kia via online website form and to the creator via TikTok direct message.

