“You’re on easy mode”: Dad says stay-at-home moms are “lying” about how hard parenting is

A TikToker is stirring up outrage after accusing stay-at-home moms of exaggerating how hard their job really is.

The creator claimed in a video last month that he works from home and takes care of his one-year-old child, but somehow gets everything done by noon.

The controversial post drew the kind of men who love to call these moms “lazy.”

Is being a stay-at-home parent hard?

On Oct. 23, 2025, Cass Casperson (@cassandrian) posted a video guaranteed to anger a whole lot of moms. It might not be the most original rage bait, but it’s effective.

“To all the stay-at-home moms, I feel like you’re lying,” he said.

“Because of what I get to do for work, I can still stay home and pay all the bills, and my wife will have to go to work to make her money.”

This stay-at-home dad went on to claim that he’s able to feed, change, and play with his one-year-old daughter all day and still get his whole apartment clean by the early afternoon. It’s unclear when he works his remote job, but even if he does that later when his wife returns home, that’s an impressive feat—if true.

Although he acknowledges that everyone’s situation is different, he has one question to ask.

“When does being a stay-at-home mom become hard?”

Casperson tagged the TikTok video with things like #stayathomemom, #sahm, and #momtok, increasing the chance that he would get an answer. However, the vast majority of the top comments are from men who jumped at the chance to attack moms.

“In short, it isn’t difficult,” said @gourslaps. “They just love to play the victim.”

“Youre gonna trigger all the lazy moms with this one,” claimed @captain__sxy, the man too lazy to use apostrophes.

“I’m already getting humbled”

Others had more nuanced perspectives. The stay-at-home parent difficulty level varies based on factors like how many kids you have and how old they are. Plus, not everyone’s standards for a clean apartment are the same.

“My wife is a sahm. Of two kids,” wrote @donmcevoy. “One just started school and the other is a feral toddler. You’re on easy mode right now champ. Update us when you have a kid who can move more and has malice in their heart.”

Casperson himself admitted that his own child is answering the video’s question already is response to a similar comment.

“It’s not hard when u stay home with one that was a cakewalk it’s staying home with three that has me feeling like I live in a war zone,” said @mamatay23.

“Yeah my daughter is walking now out of nowhere and I’m already getting humbled,” the OP admitted.

Individual cases aside, serious polling shows that stay-at-home moms are more overwhelmed across the board than their counterparts. A 2012 GALLUP survey found that these women experience more worry, stress, sadness, anger, and depression than working moms or employed childfree ladies.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @cassandrian for comment via TikTok.

