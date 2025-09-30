Starbucks baristas are sharing honest and emotional reactions to their stores closing: “Clocking in for a shift just to find out it’s your last day”

Days after coffee chain Starbucks announces several store closures nationwide, workers react to the unexpected news on social media.

According to a press release on Sept. 25, Starbucks plans to close around 1% of stores in the United States and Canada as part of a “transformation strategy. The closures included one of Starbucks’ Reserve locations in Seattle, the birthplace of the coffee chain.

However, workers say they didn’t receive much warning.

How did workers react to the Starbucks closures?

Following the announcement, many Starbucks stores abruptly closed, leaving workers confused, as they said they had not expected the announcement to impact them. They share their experiences across social media, particularly on TikTok.

One Starbucks barista posts a TikTok, standing behind the counter in uniform and mouthing, “Same time tomorrow?” to her co-worker.

The camera pans to her co-worker, who says, “There is no tomorrow.”

Then, all of the store’s workers link hands and run in a circle. On-screen text reads, “To every barista I worked with, I miss all of you,” with cinematic music playing in the background.

Another worker dances to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” on the counters and tables of the Starbucks she worked at before its sudden closure.

On-screen text reads, “POV they shutting us down.”

Another group of Starbucks workers filmed a video in which they walk up to the camera, then turn away, making a dismissive gesture.

“Clocking in for a shift just to find out it’s your last day,” the text reads.

However, some workers say they received more notice than others.

One TikToker claims she was given a two-day notice before her store shut down permanently after clocking in for a shift, an amount of time many Starbucks workers say they were also given.

“But when YOU leave you need 2 weeks no wayyyy,” a commenter replied.

Other Starbucks workers say they feel “survivor’s guilt” because their jobs weren’t impacted.

“My district escaped unscathed, but it breaks my heart seeing all the partners that loved their job and coworkers,” one writes.

“I feel like I’m having survivor’s guilt. Our store survived, but two in our district didn’t, and we don’t know if they lost their jobs yet,” another worker shares.

“I’m on vacation and got the call 😭 I didn’t know Wednesday was my last day,” another shocked employee shares.

What did customers think of the sudden closures?

In the TikToks’ comment sections, Starbucks customers criticize the company for its handling of the widespread closures.

“Watching this unfold feels like a nightmare! I’m so sorry this is happening and that y’all caught the brunt of it,” one writes.

“How can Starbucks expect me to give them another dime when their fired employees are so awesome?!” another asks.

“Meanwhile they are building a new one down the street from my house,” one snarks.

“Lost too many baddies in this Starbucks war,” another pines.

