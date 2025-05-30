Changes coming to Starbucks rewards. Here’s how it will affect customers

Long-time Starbucks customers are probably familiar with its rewards program.

In 2023, Starbucks made sweeping changes to how its loyalty program calculated how customers could earn stars. Customers trade their stars in for free beverages, food items, and even merch.

According to the Street, the coffee chain once again introduced significant change to its rewards program.

How does Starbucks’ rewards program work?

The loyalty program offered by Starbucks awards stars based on the dollar amount of purchases made at the coffee chain.

For each dollar spent using credit or debit cards and cash, customers receive one star toward their overall balance. For customers using gift cards or Starbucks Gold Cards, the number of stars earned per dollar doubles.

The program has also offered a special discount and additional stars for customers who bring in a reusable cup for their beverage to be made in. This option is intended to encourage sustainability and reduce plastic use. Starbucks brought the program back in 2023 after many businesses discontinued similar policies during the pandemic.

How is the rewards program changing?

The number of stars earned per dollar is staying the same, as reported by the Street. What is changing is the “star value” of bringing your own reusable cup.

Prior to an update in the program’s Terms of Service going into effect June 24, using a reusable cup could earn customers an additional 25 stars and a 10-cent discount.

However, with the update in terms, bringing your own cup to Starbucks will only net customers double stars per dollar. According to the Street, this means customers will have to spend at least $12.50 per transaction to earn stars at the same rate they did prior to the update.

As noted by the Street, for customers who make larger purchases or do not use reusable cups, the change felt will be minimal. But for customers relying on the workaround to speed up their star-earning potential, there really are no more ways to “hack” the star system.

How has the Starbucks loyalty program changed in recent years?

These are just the latest changes in how customers can earn free items through the Starbucks loyalty program.

The chain made substantial changes to the program through the years, like increasing the number of stars needed to get anything for free.

In 2023, smaller increments of stars became redeemable for beverage modifiers, such as a specialty milk alternative or flavor add-in, reducing the overall cost of the beverage.

