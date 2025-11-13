Here’s how to get the Starbucks 2025 Red Cup before stores run out

Starbucks’ Red Cup Day arrived Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, bringing the return of one of the coffee chain’s most anticipated holiday traditions. Customers eager to snag the limited-edition 2025 reusable red cup have to move quickly, since supplies are limited and demand is expected to soar.

How to get the 2025 Starbucks Red Cup

Starbucks announced that customers could receive the free 16-ounce reusable cup by ordering any handcrafted holiday or fall beverage, excluding the Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffees.

The promotion applied to any order method, whether it be in-store, drive-thru, through the Starbucks app, or via a food delivery service.

The company’s festive season menu, which launched on Nov. 6, includes returning favorites such as the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Sugar Cookie Latte. Seasonal bakery items and snacks also came back for the holidays.

Starbucks stated it would be “giving away more cups than ever before,” suggesting the brand prepared for the surge in customer excitement.

This year’s promotion followed a frenzy over another piece of Starbucks merchandise: the viral Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup. The 20-ounce teddy bear–shaped cup, wearing a Starbucks green knitted beanie, sold out in record time.

A Starbucks spokesperson told The New York Post, “The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations.” They added that despite shipping large quantities, “the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast.”

“We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

Given that history, Starbucks appeared determined to keep enough red cups on hand this time. Still, customers were encouraged to order early to avoid missing out.

Unionized workers launch strike on Red Cup Day

While customers lined up for their holiday drinks, more than 1,000 unionized Starbucks workers began striking across 65 U.S. stores. The coordinated strike coincided with Red Cup Day and aimed to protest the company’s slow progress in labor negotiations. This isn’t the first time workers protested on Red Cup Day.

Strikes in both 2022 and 2023 targeted the event. Starbucks representatives said the disruption of service to customers was pretty low. However, union leaders are still hopeful that this year’s strike will aid in negotiations.

According to Starbucks Workers United, strikes affected stores in 45 cities. This included New York City, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Starbucks’ home base of Seattle. Organizers noted that additional stores might join if no contract deal was reached.

Starbucks responded that most of its roughly 10,000 company-owned U.S. stores would remain open and operating normally. Currently, around 550 of those company-owned stores are unionized.

Although more have voted to organize, in September, Starbucks closed 59 unionized stores as part of what it called a business reorganization.

