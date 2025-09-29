“I gagged”: Customers share honest reactions to the taste of Starbucks protein drinks

Starbucks has just launched new protein add-ons to its beverages starting September 29th. Now that it’s out, customers are sharing their initial reactions to the protein drinks—and it’s not all positive.

What’s in Starbucks’ new protein drinks?

First, what even is the new addition to the Starbucks menu that’s causing so much chatter online?

According to an announcement posted on Starbucks‘ TikTok on Sept. 3, customers can opt for “protein cold foam” or “protein-boosted milk” as an add-on to any handcrafted beverage.

The add-on will contain anywhere from 15 to 36 grams of protein in the form of whey protein powder—an animal-dervied protein that won’t be suitable for vegan and some vegetarian diets.

The chain also claimed in its introductory video that the protein powder is “unflavored” and undetectable in drinks.

However, many customers and employees alike disagree with that claim.

One Starbucks barista warns customers ahead of protein launch day to avoid the add-on in a TikTok video.

The on-screen text reads, “from a Starbucks barista: the protein powder tastes soooo bad, don’t buy it when it comes out.”

What do customers think of the new option?

Several commenters agree.

“I put the protein foam on a nitro and it gave me the most horrible bubble guts,” one shares.

“The foam tastes like chalky vanilla pudding,” another writes.

“I tried it in the chocolate cold foam and was like ‘oh this isn’t that bad’ and took a bigger sip and almost threw up,” a third says.

“The matcha was so atrociously bad. I’ve never been so repulsed,” a fourth adds.

Others compare the protein powder to “baby formula.”

“IT SMELLS LIKE BABY FORMULA I GAGGED WHEN I WAS MAKING IT,” one commenter laments.

“It’s literally just adult baby formula, no one needs or wants this,” another says.

“It literally smells like baby farts, it makes me gag every time I train someone,” a third jokes.

However, others enjoy the new offerings. One TikToker ordered a banana cold foam matcha with 51 grams of protein.

“This is so good!” she exclaims while leaving the store.

“I feel like it’s too many calories for the amount of protein,” suggested a commenter.

“Personally. The protein did feel so chalky to me,” said another.

Another TikToker calls the protein add-on a “7 out of 10.”

“Kind of protein-y tasting but not bad for a coffee shop,” she writes in the caption.

