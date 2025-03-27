‘I have the same exact thing for 3 bucks cheaper’: Customer goes to Starbucks. Then she reveals why you should never say ‘latte’

This customer has a hack to share that might just save you money on your next Starbucks order. It all starts with avoiding the word “latte.”

‘Can I get a Doppio?’

This customer has some tricks up her sleeve to get a drink for cheaper at Starbucks. In a recent video, she explains exactly what she orders to save $3 on her order.

“Hi can I get a doppio espresso, blonde roast, in a venti cup, over ice, and oat milk, [and] strawberry cold foam?” says Sherry Daminski (@sherrydaminski) as she orders from a Starbucks drive-thru. Her total on the screen comes out to $4.74.

“Isn’t she pretty? $4.74 opposed to $7.37,” Daminski explains as she shows a screenshot for what a similar order might have been if they ordered it as a latte.

What is a doppio?

For those who don’t know, a doppio is pretty much just a double shot of espresso but extracted in a way that makes the coffee stronger. Depending on how much milk you like in your coffee and what size cup you get at Starbucks, Daminski’s doppio with add-on hacks might just get you your coffee fix at a fraction of the price.

Other hacks

Daminski’s page is filled with several tips and tricks for ordering at Starbucks for a fraction of the price. If you want recommendations on how to get a cheaper version of your usual order, comment on one of her videos.

Want a vanilla latte? She says to order four shots of blonde espresso over ice in a venti cup with four pumps of either sugar-free or regular vanilla syrup and your choice of extra milk.

How about a brown sugar shaken espresso? Daminski recommends a triple shot of blonde espresso over ice in a venti cup with three pumps of brown sugar, extra oat milk, and vanilla cold brew with cinnamon on top.

The Daily Dot has also previously covered other Starbucks hacks, like ordering your drink with light ice to get more liquid.

How do workers feel about these hacks?

But workers may not be too enthused if you choose to order this way. And depending on your Starbucks location, some workers may even try to thwart your plans.

“Anyone who orders an iced quad espresso with 10 bajillion things and asks for more milk bc they’re just trying to get a free latte. if you want an iced triple in a venti cup i’d be happy to add a splash of cream but not more than that,” one barista shared on Reddit.

Baristas have even called out fellow baristas for letting customer place orders like this because then they feel entitled to order this way at all locations.

“I just had a dude come through yesterday, ‘4 pumps white mocha, 3 shots blonde espresso, iced in a venti cup and just go a head and fill it to the top with whole milk’. When we told him we would be charging him for a latte and said ‘no I always order it this way’. Not happening guy,” another barista shared on that same thread.

Viewers weigh in

Daminski’s video has 170,600 views and 500 comments.

Viewers weighed in on the Starbucks orders they need hacked and how they navigate getting coffee.

“You are a genius! How do I order a white chocolate mocha for a discount???” said another.

“I do that, doppio over ice in a venti cup. That’s all, then I add a carton of premier protein drink,” said someone else.

“I get the doppio 3 shot espresso blonde 2 stivia, splash of oat milk, splash of almond milk, splash of heavy cream, with whipped cream and extra cinnamon. $3.75 $3.25 with 2 shots. 10 calories,” another commenter weighed in.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sherry Daminski for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Starbucks via email.

