“You just let the intrusive thoughts win”: Starbucks employee chronicles the things they’ve “never done before” on their last day of work

A Starbucks worker shares the bizarre things they did to celebrate their last day. Viewers say the now-viral video shows an excellent use of “free will.”

What did the Starbucks worker do on their last day?

In a video with over 500,000 views, TikToker Emma (@emmatolley) first plunges their hands into a metal container of mocha syrup. The thick, brown syrup covers their hand, and they leave a handprint on the back of the sink.

Then, the Starbucks worker shows some pressed coffee to make what they call a “forbidden brownie,” covered in whipped cream and caramel. As they take a bite, they gag and spit the concoction out.

Then, they open the freezer to show that they froze their apron into a solid, flat mass.

Emma also shows the “scary” back door to the coffee chain that leads to a dark basement area that looks straight out of a horror movie.

The caption reads, “Couldn’t find the keys to the haunted basement or that would’ve been included.”

They added their name tag to the “fallen partner graveyard” of past workers who have left the location.

Finally, the worker locks themselves in the refrigerator, with another co-worker on standby in case of an emergency.

How did viewers react to the bizarre celebration?

In the comments, viewers share their shock at the outlandish actions taken by the worker on their last day.

“Absolute amazing use of free will, I love to see it,” a commenter says.

“Damn, I really need to up my bucket list game,” another jokes.

“So basically you just let the intrusive thoughts win,” a third adds.

Other former Starbucks workers say they didn’t use their free will to the fullest extent when they quit.

“I wish I’d thought to do some funny shit like this on my last day, but instead I snuck out an entire bottle of caramel brûlée. Somehow didn’t think to grab mocha chips on the way out, y’know, the thing I’ve been dying to eat a handful of since I started working there,” one writes.

“I did not use my free will enough,” another remarks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emma for further comment.

