“Are we serious”: Baristas say demand for Starbucks’ Dubai chocolate matcha drink will overwhelm stores

Starbucks’ winter menu is on the way, and baristas are already panicking—mostly because one item in particular is poised to overwhelm them: the Dubai chocolate matcha.

What is Starbucks’ Dubai chocolate matcha?

According to a Dec. 1 press release from Starbucks, the coffee chain will offer several new drinks and winter reruns starting Jan. 6.

The winter menu will include fan-favorite Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, as well as a new Pistachio Cortado.

Starbucks also jumped on the Dubai chocolate trend by releasing new Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha drinks.

The Dubai chocolate matcha, a classic matcha with chocolate cold foam, quickly went viral among baristas on social media.

How are baristas reacting to the news?

On TikTok, baristas lament the new drink options they suspect will bring customers in droves. One posts, “We’re so [expletive],” while laughing sarcastically as screenshots of long lines appear over the announcement.

Another claims they plan to quit before the new drinks hit the menu.

“Quitting my job as a Starbucks barista cause I’m not making you a Dubai chocolate latte,” on-screen text reads as the barista dances.

A third TikToker in their Starbucks uniform covers their face in disbelief after finding out about the Dubai chocolate menu items.

However, some viewers suspect the drinks won’t be as popular as Starbucks hopes.

“Way to miss the trend by like 8 months, Starbucks,” one writes.

“This was a featured build drink last January? I was on leave, and I even know this. It’s just going to be a button this year…,” another suggests.

“When I saw a satire post being like ‘Starbucks in 2025: can I have the Dubai chocolate labubu matcha cold foam’ and I was like nah can’t be real at least they wouldn’t go that low… and they did…,” a third jokes.

