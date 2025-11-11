“Embarrassing”: Grown adults are literally fighting over the Starbucks “Bearista” cup

The Starbucks “Bearista” cold cup is the season’s hot ticket item, and it’s causing fights to break out in stores.

On Nov. 6, 2025, Starbucks released its new holiday collection, and it’s caused quite a stir. Everyone wants a special edition “Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup.”

The item costs $29.95, but some are already up on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

The cups have sold out instantly, with most stores only getting a couple of them in stock. Meanwhile, some stores never even got shipments of the merchandise. It’s been reported that many coffee fans waited outside for hours only for the cups to be sold out.

Customers have even accused Starbucks employees of hoarding them. Things have gotten so bad that a fight broke out in a store in New Jersey.

TikTok user Jeriana Ricciardi (@jerjericciardi2) posted a video of a fight over the Bearista cups at her local Starbucks on Eisenhower Parkway in Roseland.

Ricciardi spoke to Newsweek about the incident and explained that “everyone ran in” as soon as the doors opened. People rushed to get the cups, which is when the fight broke out.

“There were only two of the cups, and these two girls were in the front of the line,” Ricciardi explained. “So, I figured they deserved it—one girl had even waited outside since 1 a.m. The third person in line was a guy, and he tried to cut them and take the cup. I knew it was limited edition and there was hype, but I did not expect this kind of drama.”

Starbucks issues apology over “Bearista” cups

Starbucks issued a statement to People, apologizing for the inconvenience the cups have caused customers.

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations, and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” they shared.

People react to the Starbucks “Bearista” fight

While many people cannot fathom going through all of that trouble for a Starbucks cup, others are enjoying the drama. Many people commented on Ricciardi’s video of the fight.

“Grown adults fighting over a cup,” one person commented with a laughing emoji.

“First it was labubus, now this,” someone else observed.

“Saw some guy screaming at the barista this morning to get a bear cup, said he waited outside… ok, we all did. Made the barista cry,” one commentator shared.

Meanwhile, some people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fight.

“We’ve got people fighting over bear cups, reselling them for $550. Meanwhile, half the country’s one emergency away from broke. But yeah, sure, fight over a Starbucks cup. Is this what consumerism’s turned into?” one person tweeted.

Is this what consumerism’s turned into? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/N6eO0F3FCc — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) November 10, 2025

“This Starbucks bear thing is the most embarrassed I’ve been for other ppl in a while, but I can’t say I don’t get a rise out of watching them fight over a cup,” someone shared.

this starbucks bear thing is the most embarrassed i’ve been for other ppl in a while. but i cant say i don’t get a rise out of watching them fight over a cup pic.twitter.com/5TBWuGTbMJ — zepsia ౨ৎ˚₊ (@jessieswrldd) November 7, 2025

“This Starbucks bear cup thing is revealing to me bc I see both sides. Companies take junk and make you want it so badly that you’re willing to wake up extra early and fight people for a piece of plastic. But at the same time, people have very little joy in this world,” someone else wrote.

But at the same time people have very little joy in this world — my mental 🌺 (@pettyprxncesss) November 8, 2025

