Family discovers staples inside a Texas Roadhouse roll. Manager gaslights them, saying the restaurant is a “staple-free premise”

A Texas Roadhouse customer calls out two managers of the Walpole, Mass. location after she found staples in one of the rolls.

Featured Video

What did the managers say about the staples?

In a video with over 3.1 million views, TikToker Maya (@maymonayy) says that she was dining at Texas Roadhouse when her six-year-old sister bit into one of the rolls.

Maya recounts her little sister saying, “Ouch! There’s something hard in here.”

Advertisement

Maya and her mother inspect the roll and discover several unused staples baked into the bread.

They quickly call over the manager, who apologizes and offers to comp their full meal. The TikToker recalls that the manager said that the staples could have been accidentally mixed into the bread when the bag was opened in the kitchen.

However, when they get their check, they notice that only one of the meals was comped.

Advertisement

A second manager confronts the table and asks the guests how the staples got into the bread.

“She goes, ‘Well, this is a staple-free premise. So we don’t have no staples,’” Maya says, noting that she saw staples on a stack of paperwork at a nearby table and on the restaurant’s bulletin board.

In a clip of the interaction, the second manager insists that she won’t comp the rest of the meal, although the first manager made that promise.

Advertisement

“I’m not comfortable comping your whole meal for something…there was no injury,” the manager says. “That’s why I took the kid’s meal off in good faith.”

Did they take further action against Texas Roadhouse?

In a follow-up video, Maya says that her mother took her little sister to the emergency room for an X-ray to make sure that she did not unknowingly swallow any staples.

The guests also contacted the Massachusetts Department of Health, which investigated the restaurant shortly after the incident, according to Boston 25 News. She says she also planned to file a police report.

Advertisement

In a statement to Boston 25 News, a Texas Roadhouse spokesperson says, “We are aware of this situation and are actively investigating. The Health Department visited the store today, and their report states there are no signs of physical contamination in the restaurant, including the bread and kitchen areas. We take concerns like this very seriously, and our team has been in contact with the guests involved.”

Maya says that Texas Roadhouse offered her a $70 gift card, but she refused.

How did viewers react to the incident?

One guest who also dined at the same location during the incident corroborates Maya’s story in a TikTok, calling the manager’s behavior unacceptable.

Advertisement

“To blatantly lie about something so serious like that is crazy and absolutely grounds for a lawsuit,” the TikToker says.

Other Texas Roadhouse workers assure Maya that the restaurant is not “staple-free” as the manager suggested.

“I work at Texas Roadhouse, and there are definitely staples in the restaurant,” one writes.

Advertisement

“I used to work at Texas Roadhouse, and yes, we had staples. In the hostess station and manager’s office,” another says.

“Hi, former Texas Roadhouse worker here. There are DEFINITELY staples at their facility. They’re all in that office, packs and packs and packs,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maya and Texas Roadhouse for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.