‘Target is not playing with y’all’: Shopper reaches for Stanley cups on shelf. Then she sees Target’s new anti-theft device

A Target shopper visits the Stanley cup section only to notice a new anti-theft device. Has the retailer finally had enough of Stanley cup thieves?

On Feb. 3, TikTok user Maryah (@maryah781) posted a video detailing her discovery. To start the video, Maryah reveals that she was wondering where they’d moved the Stanley cups in her local Target. “They got smart; they put them back with the water bottles,” she said.

Why would Target want to hide Stanley cups in a remote section of its store? Well, maybe because Stanley cup thefts are in the news—from a 23-year-old woman getting busted for stealing $2,500 in cups to another person caught with $440 in Stanley merchandise.

Why are the Stanley Cups locked at Target?

Maryah then pans the camera along the wall of Stanley cups and zooms in to show that many of them have an alarm hooked onto the handle. “I’m sure it makes the loudest alarm sound,” Maryah says.

She also questions why some of the cups don’t have an alarm, and guesses that maybe the store ran out of the alarm tags. “Y’all have gotten really creative,” she adds.

Maryah ended the video by asking viewers if they knew whether the Valentine’s Day edition would be back in stock or if it was a one-time release.

Viewers react to the Stanley cup alarms

In the caption, Maryah writes, “Target is tired of y’all.” In the comments section, viewers weighed in on the situation as well as the question about Stanley’s Valentine’s Day collection.

“They need to lock it up or they will steal the whole shelf,” said one viewer.

“OK, OK, I borrowed five Stanleys,” joked a second viewer.

“I got one Valentine’s Day one from Target and ordered the other one off of Ebay. They came out with another Valentine’s Day release specifically from Stanley’s website and I ordered that one as well,” another viewer wrote.

It appears many of the cups are available on resale websites. When Target announced the edition late last year, many customers panned the design as “underwhelming.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maryah via TikTok comment and email for comment. It also reached out to Target via email for comment.

