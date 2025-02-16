Parking garages are confusing enough already between remembering what floor you parked on, locating the exit, and figuring out whether you have to pay at a discrete kiosk before retrieving your car. But one driver says one parking garage adds another layer of confusion and frustration: Stacker parking.

In a video with over 330,000 views, car designer and TikToker Dalal Elsheikh (@delshk) shares a clip of the stacker parking garage housing her car.

Stacker parking is a vehicle storage solution that involves a mechanical lift to store multiple cars on top of each other, creating more space in the parking garage.

She waits behind a screened door as her red Toyota sports car is lifted to the entrance from below. Then, she opens the door and carefully walks onto the metal parking spot. There is a large crack between her parking spot and the car next to her, which could easily swallow a phone if dropped.

After she drives her car out of the stacker spot, she exits her car to close the door.

The caption reads, “Stacker parking has to be the worst parking solution. Abolish stacker parking. Sign my petition.”

“I have choice words to whoever came up with that dumb a** system,” she says at the end of the clip.

This isn’t the first time Elsheikh has shared her frustrations with her apartment’s stacker parking garage. The Daily Dot previously reported on a video where her car became stuck under a Tesla when she tried to retrieve it.

Other drivers rant about stacker parking

In the comments, drivers express their own opinions on stacker parking.

“I’m thinking about rush hour in the morning when eeeeeeveryone is trying to get their cars outta that thing at the same time dear god,” one writes.

“I do not trust this system at alllll lol. It is not in any way sufficient and is actually scary because what?!?” another says.

“All I could think about was some type of final destination scenario,” a third remarks.

Many question what would happen in an emergency, which could impact the power needed to operate the stacker.

“What happens in an emergency, and everyone needs to get to their cars at once? What happens in a power outage?” one asks.

“So if the power goes out, you can’t get your car?” another writes. Alsheikh responds, “Now why would you bring this truth to my page.”

“What if Michael Myers is chasing us???” a third jokes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Elsheikh via contact form and TikTok direct message.



