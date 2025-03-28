‘No idea’: Woman goes to checkout aisle at Sprouts. Then she realizes the cashier has a photo of her fiancé on her T-shirt

A woman engaged to Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin from Superbad, saw his face on a Sprouts worker’s shirt. And, the worker, without knowing who she was talking to, also claimed to have a connection to him.

Britt Bowman details the funny encounter in a TikTok with 7.8 million views.

“So I just went to Sprouts, and the lady at the checkout—the girl that was bagging me—had a shirt with my fiancé on it. And I laughed and said, ‘Oh that’s a cool shirt.’ And her and the cashier started giggling. The cashier said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s her brother.’”

“So I laugh back with them [and say], ‘That’s my fiancé.’ And they just start giggling, like, even harder, and I’m giggling with them. Then that’s all that was said. I just left; they have no idea,” she says.

There are no reports that Christopher Mintz-Plasse even has a sister, and the workers were likely messing around.

Engagement

The professional photographer is engaged to Mintz-Plasse of Superbad fame. She’s uploaded videos previously showing off her engagement ring while viewing a Boston Celtics game with the actor.

People reported on the couple’s engagement back in 2023. Bowman primarily snaps photos of bands while they’re on tour. Most recently, she’s been posting shots of the band Disturbed, with lead singer David Draiman in action.

The celebrity-focused outlet writes that Mintz-Plasse has been actively starring in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. He was the voice of King Gristle in Trolls Band Together and is currently acting in the TV series The Perfect Parfait. Additionally, he was in five episodes of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as Pigeon Pete. Mintz-Plasse also played Mr. Calvin in 2022’s Honor Society and was in 31 episodes of Black & Son as “Son.”

Bowman has been responsible for photography duties for a number of well-known artists like Tinashe, Miguel, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

So how did the couple meet?

As it turns out, Mintz-Plasse, in addition to acting, has been involved in different bands, like Bankweller. While performing at a festival, Bowman snapped photos of the actor/musician, and the rest is history. The couple has been together since 2017.

While the pair reside in Los Angeles today, Bowman is originally from Iowa. They officially became engaged on Christmas Eve of 2022.

Furthermore, the couple actively posts pictures of their travels together, and they share ownership of two dogs.

One viewer suggested she return with Mintz-Plasse. “You should go back and introduce him to his sister. That’d be awkward but it’d be funny,” they said.

Others also echoed this idea. Another urged, “Please go back with him and let us see I beg you.”

“You just need to show up the next day with your fiance and the cashier on HIS shirt,” another wrote.

Another asked, “Did you let him know he has a sister at Sprouts?”

Bowman replied in the comments section that she “sure did.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bowman via Instagram direct message for further information.

