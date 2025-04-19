Shopper grabs 8 items at Sprouts Farmers Market. Then she shows a little-known trick to get them ‘completely free’

One TikToker has revealed a secret to scoring free products at Sprouts Farmers Market.

In a video that’s garnered more than 200,000 views, @M_adisen, a budgeting, lifestyle, and food influencer on TikTok, showed her followers how she used couponing to walk away with multiple free snacks.

In the video, she displays her haul. A Milton’s pepperoni pizza, two boxes of Back to Nature golden creme cookies, two packages of Harken gooey caramels, and several other items.

Curious commenters flooded her video, asking how she got the coupons and whether there was a catch.

So how does this Sprouts process actually work?

Many users said they didn’t understand how to replicate @M_adisen’s success. While she showed off her free items, she didn’t initially explain how the process works for everyday shoppers.

User @Flackossocks commented, “Hey!! Maybe show and explain how you got these items for free with (screenshots), attachments, and instructions? That would be very helpful!”

What many people don’t realize is that there are multiple ways to score freebies at Sprouts. @M_adisen used three platforms: the Sprouts app, Aisle, and Social Nature.

Shoppers can regularly find discounted items through Sprouts’ weekly ads, monthly deals, and digital coupons. These offers include a wide range of products, from snacks and drinks to produce and grains.

On the first day of each month, Sprouts gives its digital members access to five free products, while supplies last. The store also offers periodic freebies throughout the month and frequently runs “buy one, get one free” (BOGO) deals that customers can take advantage of.

Another method @M_adisen used was stacking BOGO deals through Aisle and Social Nature.

Replying to a comment, she wrote, “Harken is BOGO on Aisle and Social Nature so (it) makes them free.”

Aisle and Social Nature both offer discounts and free products through a reimbursement program. After shopping, a buyer can submit their receipt to both programs and receive a reimbursement “almost instantly.”

By combining offers from these two platforms, shoppers can essentially cancel out the cost of certain items, making them free.

But is the free Sprouts food actually healthy?

One commenter complained, “I wish couponing worked for actual food and not just junk.” @M_adisen replied simply, “It does.”

Because Sprouts is a health-focused grocery store, many of the items available through its savings section and deals are healthier options. Some users, however, pointed out that these items couldn’t be used to make full meals.

While the freebies @M_adisen showcased were mostly snacks, Sprouts also includes food staples in its BOGO and discounted sections like whole grain rice, organic pasta, oranges, and a rotating selection of fruits and vegetables.

Do you still have to pay tax on the free Sprouts food?

As @M_adisen noted in her caption, the food technically isn’t completely free. There is usually a small amount of tax associated with the purchases.

Depending on the items and the shopper’s state, Sprouts may charge a minimal amount, but it’s still far less than the full retail price. In many cases, total purchases come out to less than a dollar.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sprouts and @M_adisen for further comment.

