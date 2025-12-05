Spotify users are going through a whole range of emotions after discovering their “listening age”

It’s that time of year again when Spotify users get their Spotify Wrapped data. People learn which artists, songs, and podcasts they’ve listened to the most over the last year. This year, a new section of Wrapped has everyone talking, and it’s people’s “listening age.”

Featured Video

Based on the artists you listen to, Spotify now assigns you a listening age. “Your Listening Age is based on the idea of a ‘reminiscence bump,’ which is the tendency to feel most connected to the music from your younger years,” explained the platform in an official announcement.

Spotify explains that it’s calculated based on “we needed “a reported date of birth in your account of 1925 or more recent, plus 5 streams within a 5-year release date band.”

This is causing some hilarious reactions on social media. Some people are being assigned much younger ages, while others are getting aged up in a big way. Naturally, this has led to some memes and hot takes.

Advertisement

People react to Spotify Wrapped’s “listening age”

People are joking about everything from age gap relationships to feeling old. Meanwhile, others are taking away something deeper with their newfound personal knowledge.

Folks are feeling youthful:

Advertisement

40yr old gays getting a 20yr old listening age on Spotify Wrapped: pic.twitter.com/8aCGkgNhJF — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) December 3, 2025

Advertisement

Others are feeling old:

Advertisement

spotify wrapped telling everyone their listening age: pic.twitter.com/OJw9UOAZfr — wiLL (@willfulchaos) December 3, 2025

Meanwhile, some are struggling with their new truth:

raise your hand if you felt personally victimized by your spotify wrapped “listening age” pic.twitter.com/XUlfG8WeLK — bonky (@shesbonky) December 4, 2025

the listening age is so embarrassing actually pic.twitter.com/zIvkbwTY9k — arasi | 🎾 (@alcrs_) December 3, 2025

Advertisement

While some people are dissecting the meaning:

the dichotomy of my listening age being “6 7”symbolising youth but also being sixty seven whole years old being unc pic.twitter.com/dhnnFoWkzb — saoirse (@diorsbuffy) December 3, 2025

Advertisement

No matter your “listening age,” the jokes keep coming:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

