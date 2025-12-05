Advertisement
Spotify users are going through a whole range of emotions after discovering their “listening age”

“A lady never reveals her Spotify listening age.”

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
spotify listening age reactions memes

It’s that time of year again when Spotify users get their Spotify Wrapped data. People learn which artists, songs, and podcasts they’ve listened to the most over the last year. This year, a new section of Wrapped has everyone talking, and it’s people’s “listening age.”

Based on the artists you listen to, Spotify now assigns you a listening age. “Your Listening Age is based on the idea of a ‘reminiscence bump,’ which is the tendency to feel most connected to the music from your younger years,” explained the platform in an official announcement.

Spotify explains that it’s calculated based on “we needed “a reported date of birth in your account of 1925 or more recent, plus 5 streams within a 5-year release date band.”

This is causing some hilarious reactions on social media. Some people are being assigned much younger ages, while others are getting aged up in a big way. Naturally, this has led to some memes and hot takes.

People react to Spotify Wrapped’s “listening age”

People are joking about everything from age gap relationships to feeling old. Meanwhile, others are taking away something deeper with their newfound personal knowledge.

Folks are feeling youthful:

@pikalouis/X
@evilclothmother/X
@aliskor15/X
Others are feeling old:

@hmtfu/X
@Hauwa_L/X
@netflix/X
Meanwhile, some are struggling with their new truth:

While some people are dissecting the meaning:

@rileycollins__/X
@stinkbug/X
No matter your “listening age,” the jokes keep coming:

@casemation/X
@Tom_Smyth_/X

@imanata_/X
@fawnncel/X
@zenithsarcher/X
@vicwingly/X
Jamie Jirak

