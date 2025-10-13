Spotify users are canceling their accounts after ICE recruitment commercials ruin the vibe: “That ad is disgusting”

Spotify users say they were horrified when an advertisement for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) played in the middle of their playlists. As a result, some have decided to delete their accounts.

ICE advertisements on Spotify?

One TikToker says she was listening to her playlist on the free version of Spotify when she heard an ad break. “I was just trying to enjoy my music on Spotify,” she begins.

“I get an ad and it starts with, ‘millions of dangerous illegals are rampaging the streets. Join ICE today,” she recounted.

She says she quickly deleted the app from her phone in disgust, saying, “I picked up my phone with a quickness and deleted the app.”

She directly mentions Spotify’s account, stating: “@Spotify This was gross. I don’t want to be recruited while I’m listening to music, and I DEFINITELY don’t want to hear abt ICE.”

Another user even catches a snippet of the ICE ad, which says, “Join the mission to protect America with bonuses up to $50,000 and generous benefits.”

One TikToker encourages listeners to transfer their playlists over to Apple Music or Tidal following the recruitment ad. “Not to mention that your streaming quality will be higher with Apple Music,” she notes.

Spotify users begin to cancel accounts

A possible reason ICE officers are suddenly being recruited on streaming platforms? Anti-ICE protesters are pushing back in many cities against the mass deportations, which the Trump Administration ordered.

As the ad spreads to more Spotify users, an increasing number are taking to social media to share their disgust.

Some are going so far as to post screenshots of their deleted accounts, saying they made the switch to new platforms following the ICE ads.

What do viewers think of the ad?

In the comments of the TikToks, viewers say they plan to delete their Spotify accounts after hearing the advertisement.

“Thank you for letting us know, as some of us would’ve never known, since we have premium. Spotify will no longer be a bill in my household,” one writes.

“I have Premium, so I would have never heard the ad. Thanks for spreading the message,” another says.

“That ad is disgusting. If Apple wants easy money, now is the perfect time to revive the iPod,” a third adds.

However, others warn that other streaming services may have ties to the current administration.

“When calling for a boycott, please don’t try to push people onto other platforms that are also problematic. It makes your call for a boycott seem like an ad. I’m honestly thinking it is,” a commenter suggests.

“You suggest Apple??! (Who donated to Trump). Are you kidding??” another asks.

“Totally get the frustration with Spotify, but it’s worth remembering that Apple, YouTube, and Tidal have their own ties to Israel too. The whole industry’s connected…it’s bigger than one app,” a third points out.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Spotify for further comment.

