‘I always thought it was wetter water or something’: Expert reveals what’s really inside the ‘spot-free rinse’ at car washes

If you wonder what the difference is between regular water and spot-free rinse at the car wash, an expert reveals what’s really going on behind the scenes.

In a video with over 83,000 views, car wash worker Ivan Bergman (@ivanbergman) shows the dial on a self-service car wash machine with settings like spot-free rinse, wax, rinse, soap, and more. The dial points at spot-free rinse.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about what is in spot-free rinse,” he says as he hoses down a vehicle. “The answer to that is actually very simple: nothing.”

That’s right. Spot-free rinse is nothing more than water. So, what sets it apart from regular rinse?

How is spot-free rinse different?

Bergman shares a clip of the back of the car wash.

“We have a reverse-osmosis filtration system,” he says. “It takes normal water and filters it down to four parts per million. Normal water is between 400 and 500 parts per million.”

The more parts per million, the more minerals and other substances are in the water. Over time, these substances can build up on your car, creating deposits or “spots.” But the reverse-osmosis process removes the substances, creating a “spot-free rinse.”

“So when you spray the super clean water stored in these tanks onto your car, there is absolutely no calcium or any kind of solids,” he explains.

In a TikTok direct message to the Daily Dot, Bergman explains why you should always rinse off your car with spot-free rinse after using soap.

“All you are doing with that gentle spray is displacing the water droplets of regular rinse water that are on your vehicle with water droplets of super clean, reverse osmosis water,” Bergman says. “Once those super clean water droplets dry they leave absolutely nothing behind and you have a spot free finish.”

This is news to drivers

In the comments, drivers react to Bergman’s explanation of spot-free rinse.

“I always thought it was just wetter water or something,” one jokes.

“So you’re saying I could take a sip from the hose if I have it on spot-free rinse,” another says.

Some say they can see a difference when using spot-free rinse at the car wash.

“For those that don’t know, wash your car with trash water and give it time to dry and you will see white water spots after it dries. Use spot free and you won’t see any spots,” a viewer writes.

“Whatever it is, it doesn’t leave as harsh of hard water spots, so I use it for areas I can’t wipe dry,” another shares.

“Thank you for this. I will continue to use it!” a third adds.

However, others say they haven’t noticed a difference between using spot-free rinse or regular water at the car wash.

“In theory, it should help prevent water spots. But I imagine many places don’t actually use or routinely clean the filters….” one suggests.

“Those car washes are nothing but a gimmick water rip off I would never use them they don’t blow any dirt off,” another rants.

“It does nothing for your car,” a third claims.

