“Rev up those fryers!”: SpongeBob fans are blasting loud sounds at Burger King’s drive-thru window. Workers have had enough

Burger King customers play SpongeBob clips after the fast food chain launched its new SpongeBob menu. However, workers don’t seem too amused.

Why are customers playing SpongeBob at Burger King?

In a Dec. 1 press release, Burger King announces the limited-time collaboration menu as part of the new SpongeBob movie’s promotions.

The menu features a Krabby Patty-inspired SpongeBob’s Krabby Whopper, Mr. Krabs’ Cheesy Bacon Tots, Patrick’s Star-berry Shortcake Pie, and Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float. The fast food chain also offers a Bikini Bundle, which comes with all of the menu items in a pineapple-shaped container.

However, customers aren’t ordering the new items as usual in the drive-thru. Instead, several play clips from the original SpongeBob series into the microphone to prompt workers.

In one TikTok video from @hotdawgcj with over 2.9 million views, a Burger King customer plays the over-the-top Krabby Patty preparation jingle, which ends in shouting, “Preparing the Krabby Patties!”

The prank doesn’t elicit a response from the drive-thru worker, who says monotonously, “Anything else for you?”

Another TikToker, @lisimersae, plays a clip from the show that says, “Rev up those fryers! ‘Cause I am sure hungry for one Krabby Patty.” The worker responds, “Okay,” and tells the customer the order total.

A third TikToker, @lilsafiyspam, rolls up to the drive-thru and says, “You know why I’m here.” The Burger King worker asks, “The bikini bundle?” before the customer starts playing “I’m a Goofy Goober.”

What do viewers think of the prank?

While the prank is mostly harmless, some viewers criticize TikTokers for bothering the Burger King workers during the limited-time menu run.

“Poor guy has heard this for the 1000th time already,” one writes.

Another says, “Haha, that poor guy has probably heard it all since the SpongeBob meal came out.”

However, others say the lack of a response from workers provides the full “Krusty Krab experience.”

“Ordering the Krabby Patty and getting that kind of response is, in all honesty, the full Krusty Krab experience,” a commenter points out.

“Nah, that was Squidward. I just can’t prove it,” a second jokes.

“I know that was awkward pulling up to the window,” a third writes.

