‘I honestly have no advice for them’: Expert calls out Southwest’s new bag policy. Then she reveals a loophole that may cost you

Southwest Airlines changed its beloved baggage and seating policy, and no one is on its side.

Featured Video

Southwest is known for cheap flights that are made even sweeter by the two free checked bags you get with your ticket. While you might not even need a checked bag, let alone two, every time you fly with the carrier, it’s still nice to know you have the option.

It’s especially great when you are hauling lots of stuff and don’t have to worry about paying the extra $100 or so fee each way.

Here are some of the best headlines we’ve seen so far about the bag policy change:

Advertisement

An Open Letter to the Traitors Who Ruined Southwest Airlines – The Dallas Observer

Southwest Airlines dared to be different. Now it’s just like everyone else – The Washington Post

Dearly Beloved Travelers, We Gather Today to Mourn Southwest – The Wall Street Journal

RIP Southwest Airlines: You did this to yourself – The Street

Southwest customer makes ‘hate video’

Data analyst Paige Nelson (@paige.a.nelson) made what she called a “hate video” about Southwest’s recent announcements. She’s already got about 24,000 views.

“It’s so crazy that Southwest decided to end their two free checked bags in today’s climate,” Nelson said, likely referring to the looming (or already here?) recession.

Advertisement

She added that it was particularly egregious that it tried to spin it by saying that the most loyal members and cardholders will still hold on to benefits.

“You trademarked ‘Two bags fly free,’” Nelson pointed out. “I just don’t understand how you can so easily separate yourself from something that is tied to your brand identity.”

Nelson also pointed out that it was hypocritical for Southwest to assure people in September in the three-year business plan that the bag policy was safe, only to walk it back less than a year later.

“So what changed? Did you see how much people were making from checked bags? Because it’s disgusting,” Nelson said.

Advertisement

Nelson was left wondering what incentive there is to fly with the company now.

“What is the incentive to fly on them old [expletive] planes?”

“Southwest, what the [expletive] is you doing? You might as well be everybody else.”

What changed?

On Tuesday, the airline announced that it will abandon its decades-long bag perk, which differentiated it from competitors, and start charging like everyone else, The Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

It’s still unclear how much it’ll actually charge per checked bag, but the policy will kick in for flights on May 28 and onward.

And its CEO admitted that this was all done to increase profit (duh) and please shareholders. For context, in 2024, Elliot Investment Management bought a $1.9 billion stake in the company and tried to source out the CEO, AP reported.

Last month, the company had its first major layoffs in its 53-year history. It laid off 1,750 people, or 15 percent of the corporate workforce, The Dallas Observer reported.

On top of that, the open boarding system will be phased out, and assigned seats will begin next year.

Advertisement

“It’s like when Subway got rid of the $5 foot longs,” the top comment read.

“Why else would I fly with them????” a person asked.

Advertisement

“I was a southwest loyalist and their ugly crusty seats for their free seating and bags. Not a chance anymore,” another said.

“First they took away being able to carry on a pillow and blanket (they count as personal items now) and now this too? southwest really wants to lose all customers,” a commenter chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nelson for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Southwest via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.