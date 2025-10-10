Should you create password with close family and friends to prevent deepfake tricks? Launch of Sora 2 sparks safety concerns

Following viral deepfakes made with OpenAI’s new Sora text-to-video generator, one TikToker suggests making a password to prevent scams.

What is ChatGPT’s Sora 2? And is it dangerous?

OpenAI‘s new Sora tool is currently invite-only and not available to the general public. However, a few users create bizarre deepfakes after getting their hands on an access code.

The viral deepfakes include videos of John F. Kennedy “dabbing” as he rides in the car he was assassinated in, and Jake Paul applying makeup. While some are easy to spot as AI-generated, some TikTokers worry that they will become harder to identify as more people access the platform.

In a TikTok with over 350,000 views, Chelsea Explains It All (@chelseaexplainsitall) tells viewers to come up with a password between their family and friends to prevent Sora scams. By using a password that someone wouldn’t be able to guess, they may protect themselves against deepfakes trying to scam loved ones.

“These deepfakes are crazy,” she says. “The scams are going to be insane. It’s so realistic, it’s actually frightening.”

What do viewers think of the TikToker’s password suggestion?

In the comments, viewers share their concern about the text-to-video platform and its potential security implications.

“As a member of IT security…. I am concerned for society,” a commenter writes.

“Eventually, we will not be able to differentiate what’s real and what’s not real,” another suggests.

Others agree with the TikToker’s suggestion to create a password.

“I have been telling my client this for the last two years. Every CEO with whom I work must have a password in place with anyone in their company who has the ability to send the company’s money to someone,” one says.

“Yup, I’ve been saying this since January. Go outside, away from digital devices, and write it down. Also, make it a story. Not a memory, not a password, a STORY. At least 3-4 sentences,” another writes.

“Actually, really smart idea. The fact they are letting us play with it makes me wonder how often it’s already been weaponized,” a third adds.

