“I drove 25 mins out of my way to get this”: Sonic’s new pickle-flavored menu collaboration with Grillo’s Pickles is dividing customers

Fast food chain Sonic releases a limited-time pickle menu in collaboration with Grillo’s Pickles. However, some customers aren’t thrilled with the unique new menu items.

What is on Sonic’s new pickle-themed menu?

Sonic collaborates with Grillo’s Pickles for a National Pickle Month menu starting July 1, featuring items such as a Picklerita Slush and Pickle-Seasoned Tots.

The new menu will be available until the end of July.

What do customers think of the taste?

TikTokers rush to try the bizarre new items, but are split on the Picklerita Slush, which contains lime and pickle juice.

Bri Gipson (@brigipson) tries the Picklerita in a viral TikTok and grimaces as she takes a sip.

“Okay, Lime hits first. It’s so salty. So it tastes like a margarita,” she says. “Then at the end, the pickle comes up and grabs you. It’s kind of refreshing, actually.”

Another TikToker tries the drink and exclaims that she “would not let [her] worst enemy drink this drink.”

Pickle-lovers win this time

Others love the new menu, including TikToker Tatum Beck (@tatum_beck), who says the Picklerita and tots are “so good.” Jeffrey Alvarez (@jeffrey_famous) tries the entire menu, saying Sonic “did its thing” with the new offerings.

On the pickle enthusiast subreddit r/Pickles, customers discuss the new Sonic menu. But even those who love pickles are split on the themed items.

“The burger is fire and so is the pickle Rita slush,” one writes.

“Honestly, it is not worth driving the two hours to get it. My tots barely tasted like anything. The burger is alright, and the slushy wasn’t too bad. I surprisingly liked the slushy the most,” another says.

“I drove 25 mins out of my way to get this, and honestly. It was not worth it. I was so disappointed,” a third adds.

