‘I don’t think I have ever received marinara sauce’: Woman says Sonic never fulfills sauce order on the app. Here’s the real reason it happens

Sonic customers say Sonic never fulfills sauce orders on its app. One worker is explaining the real reason that sometimes happens.

According to a number of irate customers, Sonic sometimes doesn’t add the requested condiments when fulfilling mobile orders at the chain. Like TikToker Mary (@urm0mmary) who complained online about the Sonic she orders from constantly neglecting to pair her mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce—despite the chain’s mobile app distinctly stating its sticks come with sauce.

“Hey sonic, if you’re gonna tell me on the app that the mozzarella sticks come with marinara sauce then I expect it to come with them. I don’t think I have ever received marinara sauce with my mozzarella sticks. Unless I make them go back and grab it,” she writes in a text overlay of her video.

Sonic enthusiasts weigh in

Mary adds that it’s one of her biggest pet peeves. And users in the comments section of her video stated that they, too, have noticed they can’t get any sauce satisfaction whenever they order food through the app.

According to numerous commenters, Sonic just forgets condiments in general. “Sonic is so bad about sauces especially when I order in the app,” one person wrote. Another replied, “Or when you get the pretzel & they never ever give you the cheese.”

“Literally why do they NEVER put the sauce in the bag,” someone else wrote.

One TikToker found a way to ensure that they’re never going to go sauce less again, and that’s by keeping an “emergency marinara” inside of their vehicle at all times. “There’s currently an ’emergency marinara’ in my console because of this frequent issue,” they wrote.

Someone else said while they were pregnant they faced a marinara dilemma so severe it left them in tears. “This!!!! I literally cried one time when I was pregnant because they forgot the marinara sauce,” wrote the user.

Another TikToker said that it isn’t just with condiments, the same thing happens with drink accouterments. They wrote, “This but the cherry slush which the app says comes with cherries to the point where it will not let you ADD cherries… and then never has cherries.”

A potential solution

There was one Sonic customer, however, who believes they found the way to ensure that Sonic was always getting them the sauce(s) they requested. “I’ve noticed I only get it if I order the sauce separately,” they wrote.

It’s not just TikTokers, either, who have complained about Sonic forgetting condiments for its patrons. This X user uploaded a picture detailing exactly how their “life was ruined” because the Sonic location they ordered a pretzel from ended up forgetting both the “salt AND cheese.”

So why is this a persistent problem? It appears that the answer may lie in a comment left in response to a Redditor’s post uploaded to the site’s r/SonicDriveIn sub under the title, “I never get my sauces.”

Reddit user @BabyH1ppo explained employees may forget sauces because on mobile order screens they don’t automatically appear as items they need to place inside of a customer’s bag. “Sauces don’t appear on our order screen from mobile orders. Some people just know what sauce to add with things (ranch +cheddar peppers, marinara + mozz sticks). Unless you add them extra we don’t see it,” they wrote.

And while that might be a decent enough explanation for folks who place mobile orders for their food, it doesn’t really explain why customers who order via drive-thru are left shaking their fist at the heavens and cursing once they finally get home only to realize they’ve been condiment-bamboozled.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sonic via email Mary via TikTok comment for further information.

