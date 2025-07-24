Rapper Snoop Dogg took over the drive-thru window at a Las Vegas Raising Cane’s to promote his National Chicken Finger Day campaign with the fast food chain.

Why was Snoop Dogg working at Raising Cane’s?

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg surprised fans with their orders at the drive-thru window to promote the brand’s free chicken-finger deal on Sunday, July 27. Customers will receive an additional free chicken finger with every Box Combo order. The promotion celebrates the fast food chain’s 16th anniversary.

During his shift at Raising Cane’s, Snoop Dogg handed out copies of his new album “Iz It A Crime?” and gave customers their orders.

The rapper even brought his dog “Bad Boy Broadus” to the restaurant to greet fans, per a report by QRS Magazine.

Snoop Dogg previously worked a “shift” at Raising Cane’s in 2021, when he surprised fans at the drive-thru. The rapper has a long-standing relationship with the brand and its owner and founder, Todd Graves.

One location in Long Beach, Calif., even displayed a wall dedicated to Snoop Dogg, including his high school portrait and achievements.

“Todd Graves always shows up for me and is like family to me. I like giving back, and I like Chicken Fingers. I order like seventeen of them, so I wanted to support him and his holiday,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement, addressing why he chose to work a shift for the chain’s anniversary.

How did fans react to the surprise appearance?

Several customers posted their interactions with Snoop Dogg at Raising Cane’s on TikTok.

In one video, a fan played Snoop Dogg on the radio as they pulled up to the drive-thru window. Snoop Dogg greeted them and fist-bumped the driver before handing them their order.

In another clip, a customer said they got “free food” from Snoop Dogg and showed the rapper handing them several bags while wearing a headset.

In the comments, many viewers expressed their wish to participate in the promotion and meet Snoop Dogg.

“Just casually meeting Snoop,” one commented with a pouting emoji.

“No [expletive] way,” another exclaimed.

