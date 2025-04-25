This Slate electric pickup truck costs just $20,000. And yes, it’s American-made

It’s being called “the Burger King of trucks” by Car and Driver. Releasing late 2026, the Slate truck is a bare bones electric vehicle (EV) that’s projected to cost a little less than $27,500—under $20,000 with the federal EV tax credit applied.

The vehicle will be produced in a repurposed plant in the Midwest. Slate went for simplicity over amenities on this one. However, the affordable EV will be very customizable. Slate says it will offer more than 100 accessory options when the truck becomes available.

What you’ll be missing

Though the car is electric, many of its features are not. The car comes standard with roll-down windows and manually adjustable rearview mirrors. It’s also missing an audio or infotainment system. A handheld device like a phone or tablet is expected to serve those functions. A phone dock comes standard, while a tablet dock can be added as an accessory.

Speakers are also noticeably absent, but they can be added as an optional accessory.

In addition, the truck sports unpainted gray composite body panels to save on manufacturing costs. Customers who crave a pop of color can ask the accessories crew for a vinyl wrap.

What little luxury you’ll have

As Car and Driver reports, “Apart from its digital gauge cluster that also serves as the rearview camera display, power locks, cruise control, and a forward-collision-warning system with automated emergency braking, the Truck offers little in the way of luxuries.”

Your customization options

The accessories are meant to be DIY installations. However, Slate says it will have service centers for customers who prefer to have the work done for them.

Car and Driver reports that accessories range from “power windows to a 2.0-inch lift and 1.0-inch lowering kit, to even an SUV kit, which adds a roof panel over the Truck’s stubby bed, and a three-across rear bench seat, roll bar, and airbags aft of the cab.”

Slate also allows customers to forgo the typical 47-kWh (net) battery pack for one with a capacity of about 75 kWh (net).

The company estimates that on a full charge, the larger-capacity battery pack will give the truck a driving range of 240 miles. In comparison, the standard battery gives the truck an estimated driving range of about 150 miles.

What comes standard

The truck comes with standard seating for two. It also offers a 7.0-cubic-foot front trunk and a five-foot bed.

“With 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, the 3600-pound Truck ought to hit 60 mph in a manufacturer-estimated 8.0 seconds,” Car and Driver reports.

The truck also has a 1000-pound towing capacity.

How affordable is it?

“Short of the $18,330 Nissan Versa S, nothing else on the market today comes anywhere near the Slate’s tax-credit-applied price,” Car and Driver notes. The Daily Dot previously reported on the affordable compact sedan in a story about a The Price Is Right contestant who traded the Nissan Versa she won for a Toyota RAV4.

“Add in state EV incentives, such as the $3500 Colorado offers, and some buyers may manage to nab a Slate Truck for less than $16,500,” Car and Driver continues.

