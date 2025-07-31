“What in the Handmaid’s Tale?”: People either love or hate the new SKIMS facial shapewear, but it sold out instantly

Kim Kardashian’s apparel brand, SKIMS, offers waist-snatching shapewear and body contouring loungewear. But the brand’s latest release, the face wrap, confuses shoppers.

What is SKIMS’ face wrap?

A post on the brand’s Instagram announces the collagen-infused, nightly chin strap, meant to tighten or “snatch” users’ jawlines and depuff their faces.

The product description details read, “Our first-ever face innovation is here. This must-have face wrap boasts our signature sculpting fabric and features collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support. Velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck allow for easy, everyday wear.”

The face wrap — a combination of 81% Polyamide and 19% Elastane — costs $48.

In an Instagram story on July 29, Kardashian explained, “It just snatches your little chinny chin chin with the jaw, and it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house.”

Just hours after its release, the face wrap sold out online.

So, what do shoppers think of the new release?

Many shoppers note that the face shapewear resembles post-operative garments for chin liposuction, which are designed to minimize swelling and preserve results.

wow skims face wrap is LOL pic.twitter.com/7FeqL789xl — Karine Hsu (@karine_hsu) July 30, 2025

Some viewers are joking about the facial shapewear’s appearance, calling it “post-op core.”

“This is a textbook example of how the normalization of cosmetic procedures is impacting beauty ideals,” TikToker Barefaced Media suggests. “It’s no longer enough to give the appearance of sharper cheekbones and jawlines. We now want products that will actually give us a sharper jawline.”

“The new Skims Ultimate Face ‘face innovation’ reminds me of Goodnight Mommy,” Emily Sundberg jokes.

The new Skims Ultimate Face “face innovation” reminds me of Goodnight Mommy pic.twitter.com/gQrMnzlnvg — EMILY SUNDBERG (@Emily_Sundberg) July 29, 2025

Others suggest that the product sends an unsavory message about women’s empowerment.

“What in the Handmaid’s Tale am I looking at?” TikToker Michelle Elman says. “They’ve launched a product that will literally keep your mouth shut.”

She believes the product is designed to keep wearers from eating or “saying anything.”

X user Monica summarizes the situation by saying, “I’m sick of that woman.”

i’m sick of that woman lol pic.twitter.com/j0hI6FlnEz — monica (@waystarroyhoe) July 30, 2025

However, other viewers say they’re excited to try the new launch.

“SKIMS is so good at everything they do,” one X user writes.

“Those hating clearly don’t know what TMJ feels like. This is a huge W,” an Instagram commenter says.

SKIMS is so good at everything they do. pic.twitter.com/PulovMBMbO — ayana ❀ (@yanayanayanaa) July 29, 2025

“The perfect addition to my bedtime necessities in my 30s: right along with the bite guard, eye mask, silk pillowcase, melatonin, fan, stormy white noise, and of course my little dog,” a third adds.

