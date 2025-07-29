The internet sides with teen banned from sister’s “childfree” wedding who was asked to send a gift

A 19-year-old Redditor ignited fellow netizens’ fury on their behalf after revealing their older half-sister refused to invite them to her “childfree” wedding and then had the audacity to send them her wedding registry. The Reddit post, shared by u/victim-of-the-moon00 in r/weddingshaming, quickly gained traction as folks were stunned by the sister’s contradictory logic.

Bride says 19 is “too young,” but still wants a present

According to the Redditor, their sister labeled the event as strictly “childfree,” meaning guests under a certain age were not welcome. Despite the OP being a legal adult, the sister claimed that 19 was still too young because they weren’t the legal drinking age. This is, as u/victim-of-the-moon00 pointed out, despite the fact that the wedding was alcohol-free. However, that didn’t stop her from sending over her wedding registry and saying that a gift was expected.

When the Redditor questioned this move, the sister doubled down. She accused them of being childish for bringing it up, and insisted that it was still common to give a gift, even without an invite.

Reddit calls out the hypocrisy

Reddit didn’t take that well. Users quickly rallied behind the poster, calling the sister entitled and hypocritical. Many pointed out the absurdity of excluding someone from a celebration and still expecting them to contribute to the party. One user wrote, “It’s customary if you can’t make it — not if you aren’t invited at all. Your sister is delusional.”

Others jumped in with suggestions on how to respond. Some advised simply ignoring the registry. Others suggested writing a polite, but firm, reply stating they wouldn’t be giving a gift at an event they weren’t welcome at.

u/selftaughtgenius suggested replying, “I looked into wedding gift etiquette. Children are not expected to purchase wedding gifts. So which is it? Am I a child, or do you so desperately need a gift from a university student?”

Several commenters even flipped the script, joking that if the sister expects gifts from uninvited family, then she should prepare to send presents for events she’s not attending either.

“She owes me a wedding gift too. She wasn’t invited but she should still get me one,” one Redditor quipped.

Although the post was light in tone, the situation touched on a bigger conversation about boundaries, entitlement, and the expectations surrounding weddings. While it’s common to feel pressured into giving gifts for major life events, most agreed this case crossed a line.

