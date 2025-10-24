Popular “The Sims” YouTubers suddenly cut ties with EA Creator Network: “Stepping away is the strongest action”

Some of the biggest names in The Sims 4 community are cutting ties with EA following the company’s massive $55 billion Saudi-backed buyout.

According to PC Gamer, longtime creators including James Turner, Jesse “Plumbella” McNamara, and Kayla “lilsimsie” Sims each announced they were leaving the EA Creator Network—a program that gives select influencers early access to games, events, and chances to collaborate directly with development teams.

All three said the buyout was the reason they asked to leave.

Sims creators quit the EA Creator Network

Their exits hit hard in The Sims world, where each creator has been deeply involved in shaping the game’s culture and content. Turner, Plumbella, and lilsimsie have spent years building with EA’s blessing, even contributing to official packs like Plumbella’s Pastel Pop Kit and lilsimsie’s Comfy Gamer Kit.

In a statement, Lilsimsie explained that her decision came after weeks of internal conflict.

“The values represented by the people acquiring EA are fundamentally at odds with what I stand for and support,” she said. “I’ve been losing sleep over it for weeks, and I’ve been deeply struggling with what to do moving forward.”

James Turner posted his announcement on YouTube, telling his fans that he “decided to leave the EA Creator Network and have asked to remove my creator code.”

Meanwhile, Plumbella posted their news to Instagram stories, adding that they “hope the sale falls through.”

The departures mark one of the first major creator-led pushbacks against EA since news of the Saudi deal broke—and highlight the growing tension between gaming companies and the influencers who help shape their brands.

What happened?

Last month, EA confirmed that it would be sold to a group of investors, a firm managed by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a $55 billion deal. But news of the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first half of 2027, immediately raised eyebrows among fans of EA’s biggest titles.

The controversy stems from what many see as a clash in values. Same-sex relationships remain illegal in Saudi Arabia, and the country has banned major films over brief same-sex kisses.

For The Sims community in particular—known for its emphasis on creativity, self-expression, and LGBTQ+ inclusion—the news landed like a gut punch.

IEA CEO Andrew Wilson tried to calm the backlash in a statement, writing that the company’s “values” and “commitment to players and fans around the world remain unchanged.”

An email I received from The Sims Team 💜

Feeling very hopeful for the future! 🙏🙏#thesims pic.twitter.com/JwfRDAYamc — Ash 👽✨ (@SweetAshGamer) October 22, 2025

That assurance did little to quiet some creators’ concerns, though.

For longtime contributors like lilsimsie, leaving the EA Creator Network was a way to take a stand. Their departures signal that the buyout isn’t just a business story—it’s a reckoning over how corporate deals can collide with the personal values of the communities that help define a brand.

Gamers are unsure of what to do next

Many creators who have worked with the EA Creator Network say they’re uncertain about what to do following the wave of departures from some of The Sims’ most prominent names.

“So I am just now finding out that a whole bunch of really famous Sims YouTubers have all banded together to leave the EA creator network at the same time,” said Jeremy (@jeremy_gonewild) in a recent TikTok video. He explained that it seemed the creators—who he believes are friends in real life—planned their exits together as a show of unity.

“They can no longer support EA under their new ownership,” he continued.

Jeremy said he’s considering following their lead but hasn’t made up his mind.

“I’ve been in the camp of, ‘Let’s wait and see what happens,’” he explained, noting that the sale could still “fall through.” For now, he’s holding out hope.

“As of right now, I’m hoping that EA doesn’t sell,” he said. “I am prepared to leave if and when the sale does go through.”

Fans react

Others took to social media to process the news.

“Lilsimsie has quit EA Creators,” one person posted on X.

“She’s always on the right side of history,” said one fan on X. “My respect for her can’t even be raised anymore. I love her so much,” said another.

“Good for her. It’s rare to find people who truly stand by their convictions,” another user shared.

On Reddit, fans debated what the coordinated exits meant for the future of the The Sims creator community.

“It’s def a movement. Plumbella posted she was leaving, as well as James Turner,” one user wrote on the r/HighSodiumSims subreddit. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more and more by the end of the day.”

“Good for her,” another Redditor added about lilsimsie. “She is one of the biggest ones they have, so it says a lot that she is willing to walk away from the creator network.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to lilsimsie via email and to EA through its online contact form.

