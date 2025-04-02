‘She def did this’: Woman says her boyfriend of 4 years left her for his co-worker. Then she reveals the signs she ignored

The biggest TikTok drama right now is centered around TikTok users Andrea (@andreasz520) and Sarah Maclean (@sarahmaclean13). Maclean is a TikToker who is best known for sharing stories about her ex-husband and his mistress—but according to Andrea, Maclean isn’t exactly innocent.

Featured Video

In her storytime, which amassed 10.1 million views, Andrea began by saying that her then-boyfriend “John” and Maclean were friends and work colleagues. When she split up with her husband, Andrea says Maclean called John, with the pair later going to lunch with friends while Andrea was out of town. This was despite Andrea asking for John to rearrange the lunch so she could go too.

After this, Andrea and John went on a trip, but while Andrea said she was expecting a proposal, nothing happened. Two months later, after returning from a trip for his birthday, John abruptly dumped her. The following week, Andrea says she was at the same brunch as Maclean. The TikToker says she confided in her about the breakup because she had a similar experience. But everything changed when she found out two weeks later that Maclean had been sleeping with her boyfriend as soon as they broke up.

Andrea adds, “I can’t stand by and stay silent while she has a nice big platform and is getting all this sympathy when she’s really being dishonest with all her followers.”

Advertisement

Signs your boyfriend is planning to leave you

In a follow-up video, Andrea says she suspects her boyfriend had been planning to leave her after the trips, claiming that his whole demeanor changed after he went to lunch with Maclean and she returned from her business trip.

Changes she noticed and thought nothing of at the time include him laying on the couch differently to hide his phone, stopping their joint credit card account, switching their BJ’s membership to his name, and asking her to go brunette. Andrea also claims that they slept together more than usual on his birthday trip, which led her to believe that he was treating the trip like his “last hurrah.”

“He already had his place to stay lined up,” she added. “It was a room at his buddy’s place, and [Maclean] says she waited for him to move out and get his own place. Well, he did that the same exact day that he left, so for him to pre-plan all of these things, and even down to our grocery club membership, but not have a woman lined up that he knew was a sure thing as well, is really hard for me to believe.”

Advertisement

Maclean responds

Maclean posted two videos responding to Andrea’s allegations. In the first video, she issued a statement via on-screen text, in which she said, “I did not sleep with someone who had a significant other,” adding that “if he’s single, it’s not cheating.” She also claims Andrea’s boyfriend wasn’t at the aforementioned lunch.



Regarding the phone call, she claimed that the boyfriend was the one to reach out to her, as no one had heard from her for two weeks. ‘I WAS PREGNANT,” she added. “We have been work friends for 5+ years. It’s very normal for us to be in touch.”

In the second video, Maclean shared screenshots of group chats she and “John” were in and once again denied that he ever went to the lunch Andrea is referring to. However, she does admit to sleeping with John, although she states in the video that it was after his break up, saying that they were each other’s rebounds.

Advertisement

Andrea hits back

Following this, Andrea returned with a response video. She noted how Maclean had blocked her before she even knew about her and her ex, before briefly unblocking her as she began to receive backlash on her TikTok account.

Andrea noted that she and Maclean had known each other for the duration of her four-year relationship, denying Maclean’s claims that she was just an acquaintance. She claimed they went on a triple date and even skinny-dipped together.

Andrea also noted that Maclean blocked her after she posted a now-deleted TikTok about having a “crush,” with Andrea commenting that the video was about her ex-boyfriend. As well as this, Andrea claimed that Maclean put a link to her ex’s business in her bio before later deleting it.

Advertisement

“I feel like she’s doing a lot of deleting for somebody who isn’t guilty and has nothing to hide,” Andrea added. “So yeah, I’ll let you guys come to your own conclusions about that because that’s really all I have to say about that.”

In the comments sections of these videos, viewers appeared to mostly side with Andrea, with several noting that Maclean had heavily filtered comments in her response videos. The viewers were also able to identify Maclean as the woman in question after Andrea initially kept her identity private.

Maclean and Andrea didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Maclean also didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.