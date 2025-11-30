Fans of Siete Foods say the brand’s quality has plummeted since Pepsi acquired the family-owned company for $1.2 billion.

Now, they’re taking to social media to vent their frustration after noticing a decline in quality.

Is Siete Foods declining in quality?

Siete Foods built its reputation on grain-free, allergy-friendly products beloved by shoppers with gluten sensitivities and dietary restrictions.

However, the very same shoppers, already with limited options, now claim that the $1.2 billion Pepsi acquisition has altered the taste, texture, and ingredients, leaving them with even fewer things to eat.

In a TikTok with over 690,000 views, TikToker Hallie Olsen (@hallieeolsenn) takes a Siete potato chip out of its bag. She shows one of the chips and bends it without it breaking.

“These are potato chips. They’re supposed to be crunchy,” she remarks.

She questions whether the chips were exposed to moisture during packing, which may have led to the soggy texture.

Another Siete Foods customer, @healingnutrition.rd, said she was a longtime consumer of the brand’s grain-free products and recommended them to others.

But the last time she purchased the brand’s tortillas, she felt they were “rancid” and “tasted like a chemical.”

“I’ve been having them for years, but earlier this year they were bought by Pepsi,” she notes. “They’ve been changing their ingredients.”

Do other shoppers notice the difference?

In the comments on TikToks criticizing Siete Foods’ quality, shoppers say they’ve had to ditch the once-beloved brand.

“Siete is gross now!!! We recently bought the blue tortilla chips, and they tasted like feet!!!! We were disgusted and had to throw the whole bag out. So disappointed!” one customer exclaims.

Another shopper says, “I bought their little wedding cookies that they sell and there was mold on them!”

Another says, “I quit buying them when they sold, and the ingredients changed.”

“The last two bags I’ve purchased were stale and gross, and they were sealed!” a third adds. “Noooo, I’m so tired of clean companies being bought out,” another laments.

“This is devastating. They were one of the first mainstream (and only) brands that I felt were safe,” said another.

Others say they’ve seen quality changes in other brands acquired by major corporations as well.

“Small company makes something great, big company comes in and ruins it. A tale as old as time,” a commenter remarks.

“I hate when a brand gets popular and sells out! Why can’t you just keep making it for the reason you said you started? You were popular! You made sales! WHY?! We have so few choices as it is. So sad,” a second writes.

“We need to put pressure on these companies to NOT SELL OUT! Mega corps need stricter laws on monopolizing the damn country,” a third complains.

Family-owned to mega corp

Some commenters cast blame onto the Garza family for “selling out.” They originally created the beloved brand after one of their own was diagnosed with major health conditions and all seven members of the family (“siete”) adopted a grain-free diet.

The Garza family has fully exited the company, per an October 2025 LinkedIn post.

“Sad. The family said they would never sell out to a big corp. $1.2 B changed their mind,” said one.

“Why did the family sell their company!? 🥹 I trusted their products,” complains one commenter. Another adds, “I loved this brand before they sold :(“

“I’m so sick of these big companies buying all these smaller and family-owned companies and ruining everything,” one writes.

“It’s understandable they went for the money, but at the same time, it’s disappointing they didn’t put clauses in the contract about not allowing ingredients to be changed and the quality of the products staying the same. They built a community for nothing,” one commenter quips.

“This is what happens when you let money talk!! Ugh, I’m so disappointed,” says another.

One commenter tied it to the state of regulations in America in 2025: “I keep seeing videos on my fyp of declining American food quality due to FDA regulation cuts… Siete, Breyers, Campbells… 💔😭”

“Annie’s, Rao’s, and now Siete. Mega corps ruin everything,” points out another commenter.

One summarizes it all, saying, “Even ‘safe’ brands aren’t safe anymore.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Olsen and Siete Foods for further comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olsen and Siete Foods for further comment.




