‘We’ve been doing 7,000’: Mechanic reveals why he’s ‘shortening’ oil change intervals. Will it help your car reach 300K miles?

If you’ve been pushing 10,000 to 15,000 miles in between an oil change, car experts say you could be risking your engine’s health.

In a video with over 242,000 views, workers at autobody shop Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice) reveal why they decided to lower their oil change interval, the miles a car should go between oil changes.

“We’ve seen tons of problems with engines that shouldn’t have these problems this early,” he explains. “10,000 is a pretty common number. We’ve been doing 7,000 [miles] on full synthetic. We’re going to do 5,000 across the board.”

What happens if you don’t change your oil frequently?

The car expert explains that many manufacturers claim their engines can go longer without an oil change, but pushing it too far can have major consequences.

He explains that high oil change intervals can allow carbon to build up in the engine ring lands, making the rings stick and causing oil to burn faster. However, changing oil frequently can prevent this cycle, helping engines last longer.

“We’re looking out for our clients. We need these vehicles to last,” he says. “I don’t think it’s the manufacturer’s priority to get the car to last 300,000 miles.”

Another worker continues, saying they were worried about shortening their oil change intervals because they don’t want customers to think they’re being upsold.

“We were hesitant to do this because a lot of shops worry about shortening [oil change intervals] and looking like they’re just trying to get someone in the shop more often to sell them more work,” he says. “The reality is, we’ve seen so many problems.”

The other worker agrees, noting, “It’s a lot more expensive to replace a vehicle than it is to do an oil service 2,000 miles more often.”

Car owners agree with this change

In the comments, car owners respond to the auto shop’s new oil change interval. Many support the decision, noting their own experience with longer intervals.

“Full synthetic, and I will live by 5k; I refuse to believe in 10k being plausible. That’s always been an insane number,” a viewer says.

“I went 15k without oil change on my 1985 Chrysler Laser 2.0 Turbo. Blew up the turbo,” another shares.

“My personal truck is an 18 GMC Sierra with a 4.3. I do full synthetic and change it between 3-5k depending on driving to keep it lasting longer it’s more expensive, but I don’t care if it lasts longer,” a third adds.

Others even suggest shorter intervals than the shop’s new 5,000-mile recommendation.

“3000 miles period, $100 every 3 months is cheap insurance,” one writes.

“I never go past 3K miles hasn’t failed me yet,” another says.

However, some say their engines are still going strong with longer intervals.

“Every 10k on my 15 Honda Accord going strong with 350k,” a commenter says.

“10k mile changes haven’t failed me yet,” a second adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Royalty Auto Service via email and TikTok direct message.



