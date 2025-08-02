“I don’t even know what to do”: How did a woman’s “short shorts” ruin a 23-year friendship?

Losing a friend can hurt just as much as a breakup. When you’ve shared decades of memories, the end of a friendship can feel like the ground shifting beneath you.

Featured Video

That’s exactly what happened to TikTok user @originalsugarphly, who says a pair of shorts ended her 23-year friendship.

Woman says she lost a friend over short shorts

In a viral video with more than 258,600 views, the creator said she recently flew to Las Vegas to help her best friend with a housewarming.

Advertisement

“I flew out to Las Vegas to help my best friend of 23 years with her housewarming,” she said. “Got there Friday, helped her get everything set up. The housewarming was on Saturday.

When it was done, she said, the friends asked to go school-shopping for her boys, who are 14 and 17.

Everything seemed fine—until days later.

“She calls me Tuesday, and we’re having a normal conversation,” she said. “Then all of a sudden, she mentions that her boys were uncomfortable. Specifically the younger one.”

Advertisement

The reason? Her outfit.

“She said my shorts were so short they were inappropriate and made them uncomfortable,” she said. “She said you could see my whole butt hanging out.

However, when she turns around, the shorts are long enough to cover everything. “They’re mom shorts from American Eagle,” she exclaims.

“Teach your boys not to sexualize women“

The creator said she pushed back.

Advertisement

“I told her they’re not inappropriate,” she said. “This is how I normally dress. And if anyone had said they were uncomfortable, I would’ve changed.”

But her friend insisted that the situation was serious.

“She goes off and tells me that because of the things that have happened to the 14-year-old, he’s going to need therapy to deal with how he’s feeling,” she said. “And that they’re not used to seeing people dressed like this.”

Advertisement

The creator pointed out the obvious: “You live in Vegas. You’re telling me they don’t see this?”

Her friend disagreed.

“I said people have autonomy. They can dress how they want and how they feel comfortable,” she said. “You need to be teaching your boys that, and not sexualizing the way women dress. Apparently, that was the wrong thing to say.”

She ended her video unsure of where they stood.

Advertisement

“So 23 years of friendship out the window because of these shorts,” she said. “I don’t even know what to do.”

Many viewers sided with her, saying the shorts weren’t the issue at all.

“Those shorts are perfectly fine. They’re actually pretty modest for Vegas,” one person said. “You are correct about her needing to teach her boys to not sexualize women in general.”

Advertisement

“And later she’ll blame the girl for her son’s actions… You are better off without her, girl!” another wrote.

One commenter speculated: “It’s not about the shorts. There is some long-running resentment going on or something.”

Another added, “Script flip — it wasn’t her sons, it was her man who she caught lookin’ or he mentioned she should get a pair. On a positive note — you now have space for a true friend!! And the shorts look great on you!!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @originalsugarphly via TikTok comments for more information.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.