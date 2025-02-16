‘This is why I fear eggs’: Shopper buys eggs at Trader Joe’s. Then they find this 21 days later



With prices having increased by approximately 36.8% in the past year, let’s talk about the 2025 topic on everyone’s mind: Eggs.

Featured Video

However, one consumer’s concern doesn’t stem from the high costs of these kitchen staples, but rather… What’s inside?

TikTok user California Home (@thecaliforniahome) recently posted a video from Trader Joe’s that is reminiscent of a modern day “Little House on the Prairie”. The video, posted on Feb. 9, has amassed more than 590,000 views.

In the video, the narrator says, “Look at this—Oh.”

Advertisement

And after 21 days of their experiment, what popped out was nonetheless wonderful.

What did they buy?

Beginning the 21-second clip, the Californian shopper picks up a 12-count carton of Trader Joe’s large white eggs, except these eggs were fertilized.

“Large white cage free fertile eggs: $4.49,” the sign reads.

Advertisement

“Perfect,” the viral Kardashian audio says simultaneously.

Fertilized eggs are those that have come in contact with a rooster, or male chicken. They look and taste the same as infertile eggs, except under close inspection, consumers may be able to see a small white dot, or germinal spot, on the yolk.

Now this doesn’t exactly mean that if someone was to try and crack an omelet, a half-grown chick may come out. In fact, if these eggs are placed into a refrigerator after purchase, it’s most probable that the cold temperature will stop the development process.

However, it also means that with proper care there is a potential that some eggs may hatch into chicks. And lucky enough for the original creator of the video, they were not able to hatch just one, but multiple.

Advertisement

“Infinite egg glitch,” one commenter joked.

Viewers even shared how they’ve purchased these eggs with the sole intention of trying to hatch them. Some were even successful.

“We hatched one chicken from Trader Joe’s eggs at our preschool,” they shared. “We call her Joe.”

But how do you hatch them?

Now the hatching process can be tedious. Like depicted by the original video’s creator, it oftentimes revolves around an incubator, which if not carefully kept at the right temperature, isn’t always successful.

Advertisement

To hatch eggs, you need to incubate them around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, assuring the temperature doesn’t drop below 99 degrees. Prior to their incubation, the egg can be stored for a maximum of seven days in a cooler area, this explains their ability to potentially survive the shelves of Trader Joe’s.

The incubator must stay enclosed and running with both a fan and heater to provide the eggs with warmth. If successful, the entire ordeal should take just about 21-days to fully develop the embryo. However, it’s important to periodically turn the eggs to ensure the proper development of the animal.

“Haha,” the narrator jokes. “I have goose bumps everywhere.”

After exactly 21-days the video creator’s found themselves as parents to eight new hatchlings. As Kris Kardashian continues the voice-over, the chick fumbles around and tries to gain its footing.

Advertisement

Do all location’s sell these?

While it is unclear if all Trader Joe’s locations sell fertilized eggs, according to the shock in the comment-section, it could be presumed that they may not always be available in certain stores.

“I don’t know if I believe this,” one commenter said.

“NO, this can’t be real,” another added.

Advertisement

Depending on the season and location of the store, many of the eggs sold are from poultry farms. This means that they lack interaction with roosters, and therefore are unfertilized. However, each store’s potential to carry the eggs varies. And as seen in the video, are also clearly labeled as such to ensure there are no accidental purchases of one or the other.

“Fertile eggs,” is depicted on the fertilized containers in large red print.

So, why buy them?

“Why were you guys selling those?” Many asked.

Advertisement

And while it may seem obscure to many, for other’s the term “fertile eggs,” simply indicates that the eggs probably came from free-range chickens. Because poultry farms do not always get the best wrap in terms of animal safety, such egg purchasing may clear the conscience for some.

While many buy them to test their luck at hatching chicks, a lot of consumers like to purchase them for consumption as well.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there is currently no large nutritional difference between fertilized and unfertilized eggs. Generally, fertilized eggs aren’t cheaper either, in fact they’re usually more expensive.

So whether you are trying to hatch chicks or try something new, it’s always good to note the differences between these eggs. Whether you are a fan or not, it’s good to check to make sure you take home the right item to your kitchen.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to The California Home (@thecaliforniahome) via TikTok direct message for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Trader Joe’s via their press email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.