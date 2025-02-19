‘What you did was way worse’: Man puts in $25 Hershey’s order on Shipt. Then he catches the driver stealing $75

A TikToker has been left enraged after getting a lot more than he bargained for in a Hershley’s order from Shipt. In the clip, which has amassed 893,300 views, Mitchenzo (@mcdouble_deez) called out the Shipt driver, purportedly named Craig, for allegedly stealing $75 from him.

In a furious rant, he explained how he ordered a bouquet of $25 flowers and some $5 chocolate for his daughter, only for the Shipt driver to say that the flowers were out of stock. He claims that the driver then replaced the flowers with a $99.99 Wow Vase, leaving him to pay the $74.99 surplus.

“At what point in any type of logic does it make sense to replace a $25 item with a $100 item?” he asks. “Nonetheless, that wouldn’t really be a big deal if that’s what you delivered. Unfortunately, there’s no picture of this Wow Vase online, but here’s the delivery picture, and here is those flowers on the table. Does that look pretty familiar? Because to me, that looks exactly like the bouquet that I originally asked for.”

“So what really happened is, you decided to say that those flowers were out of stock,” he continued. “Then you found an extremely expensive vase, probably beautiful, and then you scanned the extremely expensive vase and stole the flowers that I asked for.”

According to Mitchenzo, Shipt was unwilling to help him “at all” with this.

Shipt didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

‘How many people have you done this to’?

“But it leaves me curious. How many people have you done this to, Craig?” he asked. “How many single mothers are out there or low income families that have maybe sent you to go shopping for them and then not only not receive their order, but maybe were way overcharged? I guarantee that there’s some people out there that may not be able to cover an electric bill, or maybe all of their rent, or have gas to get to work in the morning because of stuff like this that you do.”

He ended with a warning to others that they “really need to keep track of these delivery services” before leaving a final note for Craig. “Hopefully, you have a nice day, and hopefully, your girlfriend enjoys the flowers that I bought her.”

Mitchenzo didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Viewers react to Mitchenzo’s story

In the comments section, some viewers were full of advice for the TikToker.

Multiple commenters suggested that he dispute the charge with his bank, while another advised him to make a police report for “defrauding a customer,” to which Mitchenzo replied, “Hmm! Just might!”

Others shared their own experiences. “I refuse to get delivery after DoorDash did this same thing to me,” a commenter wrote. “Misdelivered our anniversary meal and I got it back from the bank, then they reversed the fee reversal and fought back. We can’t fight … these big corporations.”

Another added, “It happened to me last year with Instacart with my daughter for bday; they stole everything I ordered and ordered some extra stuff for themselves: colossal shrimp, roses, chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolates, and a teddy bear, balloons … His girlfriend had a good V-Day on my dime.”

Previously, the Daily Dot has reported on the other side of the Shipt experience. For instance, it reported on an exasperated Shipt driver who went viral after their customer ordered 10 bags of mulch. “First of all, how am I going to fit that in my car?” TikToker Ash (@deliverygirlash) asked. “Second of all, what the actual heck?”

Hershey’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.

