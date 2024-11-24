‘Cheaper than Ubering’: Grocery delivery driver puts together order at store. Then he notices something weird about every other shopper

A Shipt delivery driver has gone viral after pointing out a disturbing detail about other shoppers in the store he was working in—he says most of them were also delivery workers.

Featured Video

TikTok user @ismith32 shared his observation on Nov. 21 in a video that currently has more than 77,400 views..

In the video, he explains, “So I run grocery delivery as my side hustle to help offset the cost of… everything. And I’m in the store today, and I’m shopping around, and I’m noticing that, like, it seems like every other person is using the same app as me.”



He sarcastically adds, “So it’s just, like, you know, a clear sign. You know, things are going, like, super well when everybody at the store is shopping for someone else.”

Why are there so many Shipt delivery drivers?

Apps like Shipt and DoorDash saw their initial boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite initial predictions of a post-pandemic slowdown, demand has only continued to grow.

Advertisement

The gig economy is booming and likely here to stay, with more people than ever turning to side hustles to make ends meet. More than one-third of U.S. workers are now involved in some form of gig work, and that number is reportedly going to rise to half by 2025.

According to recent projections, gig work will grow to over 50% of the economy by 2027.

In the comment section of the video, many users expressed disbelief at how many people could afford to have their groceries delivered.

Advertisement

“Who’s got the disposable income for this? I don’t get it,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “As someone who has never had groceries delivered I notice this ALL THE TIME. I honestly don’t know how people are that rich.”

“The middle class is gone. The wealthy are doing just fine though,” a third wrote.

“It takes me two hours to shop for my once a month grocery order as a single person. Why wouldn’t I pay a $30 tip to someone making $15/hr to deliver my groceries when I make $20/hr,” one dissenting commenter shared.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ismith32 via TikTok comment and to Shipt via their press email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.