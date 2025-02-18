‘I am so humbled right now’: Woman buys Shark vacuum after using her Bissell daily. She can’t believe the difference

Even when you think you’ve cleaned as deeply and as well as you possibly can, there’s always a metaphorical white glove showing the dust left behind.

No matter how thoroughly a surface is scraped, cleaned, or washed, unless it is nonporous and easily wiped down, a germ-free life cannot be guaranteed.

If not germs, other grime like pet dander, hair, and dead skin cells will create both lint and dust.

One woman says her best attempt at keeping her home clean was revealed to be less than totally effective. It’s all because she tried a different brand of vacuum cleaner.

In a quick eight-second clip that has drawn over 600,000 views on TikTok, user Neven Zoel (@nev8) shows how well her new Shark vacuum works.

The video includes a text overlay stating that she is humbled by what her new vacuum cleaner was able to pull out of her carpet compared to her Bissell vacuum. In the clip, her phone camera used to film moves over the bagless dust receptacle of her Shark vacuum.

“Btw there is literally cat hair in there and my friend and her cat have been gone several months now,” the video is captioned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zoel via TikTok comment, as well as to Shark and Bissell via email.

Are Shark vacuums much stronger than Bissell?

Generally, reviewers argue that Shark vacuums have stronger suction than Bissell devices. The stronger pull of air can better draw hair, dander, and other things from fabric upholstery, carpets, rugs, and other vacuum-able surfaces.

However, Shark vacuums tend to be more expensive, which is why some shoppers opt for a Bissell instead.

Why did the other vacuum leave hair behind?

Bissell vacuums are generally regarded by consumers as quality cleaning devices. So why did the Bissell leave behind cat hair for so many months?

It’s entirely possible that debris clogged the vacuum or additional hair tangled on the rolling brush. Alternatively, a cracked hose could reduce the suction. These are all possible reasons a Bissell vacuum’s suction could lessen, per the company’s site.

‘Dust from years ago.’

Several commenters chimed in to sing the praises of their Shark vacuums, which they were quite impressed with.

“My shark vacuum got my dogs hair out of my rug and my dog died 4.5 years ago,” one commenter wrote.

“My brother and I fought harder over my grandmas Shark vacuum than we did over her piano,” another said.

A further user claimed, “My shark vacuum finds dust from years ago, I swear. I could literally vacuum EVERYDAY and bam, so much hair and dust.”

Others wrote that the video influenced them to think about—or act on—purchasing a Shark vacuum.

“This influenced me so much that now I’m contemplating buying a $400 vacuum bc rn it comes w a free steam mop & hella accessories,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m glad I saw this! I was debating whether getting this one or bissel cause people are saying they love their bissell lol,” another commented.

“I feel so much better about wanting a shark vacuum after seeing this,” a third added. “Especially since my cat loves to leave hair on every single surface in existence.”



