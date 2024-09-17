‘People will buy anything’: Shaq debuts his new customized Cybertruck, but not everyone’s onboard

Shaquille O’Neal is turning heads with the latest addition to his luxury car collection: A custom Tesla Cybertruck.

The NBA legend, who is renowned for his love of customized vehicles with extravagant add-ons, first took to Instagram to proudly showcase his new ride. “Big news! @shaq just got the first wide body Cyberbeast… and it’s all thanks to LeBron,” read the Instagram caption for a Sept. 6 post about the purchase. The so-called “Cyberbeast” is complete with sleek, black detailing and rear carbon fiber fender flares, according to Autoevolution.

This marks Shaq’s second Cybertruck and adds to his impressive car collection, which is said to be more than $2 million in total.

Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk took notice of the former basketball player’s newest purchase. In a post on social media, Musk shared Shaq’s Instagram post with a simple caption: “Nice.”

But, as the Daily Dot has previously reported, the Cybertruck is rife with issues. That’s led some Shaq supporters to ultimately question: Why did he buy another one?

What’s wrong with the Cybertruck?

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been turning heads on roadways since it first debuted—but not always for the right reasons. For starters, the stainless steel car is actually quite capable of getting stained. In fact, in May, a Cybertruck driver said he spotted rust and corrosion. This issue is especially pronounced if the car is exposed to rain.

But there are other, more deadly, issues associated with the vehicle, too. That same month, another Cybertruck driver said he sustained a severe injury, which required stitches, after hitting himself on the car’s door.

Drivers also risk injury from the Cybertruck’s “frunk”—or, the front trunk. The frunk is designed to raise up if it detects resistance from the front, but it has been shown to not do this with objects coming from the side. In one test, a YouTuber put a carrot in the back of the frunk and showed it getting “absolutely annihilated” by the car.

These makeshift safety tests have been performed by other YouTubers, too. One man tried to shut his hand in the frunk and things… didn’t end well. First, the man showed viewers that the car would immediately raise the frunk back up if it detected resistance. But when the YouTuber put his non-gloved hand near the frunk, it directly closed on their fingers. (The YouTuber said that the experience was uncomfortable, but added that he didn’t suffer any bleeding or broken bones.)

Beyond this, Cybertruck owners have also said that they’re unable to take the car through most automatic car washes. And, at one point, nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks were recalled due to an issue with the car’s accelerator pedal.

So… why did Shaq buy another Cybertruck?

According to the former basketball player, getting another truck was simply a matter of convenience. His first car, he said, was living at one of his Las Vegas homes and he was unwilling to have it shipped to where he’s currently residing, in Atlanta. As a result, Shaq said he decided to buy another car.

Shaq acquired both of his Tesla vehicles through Effortless Motors, but the story behind his electric vehicle purchases is quite interesting. According to Fadeaway World, Shaq was initially acquainted with the California-based auto broker after the company was criticized by fellow NBA legend LeBron James due to an intern’s erroneous post. Shaq then reached out to the company and saw the Cybertruck, which he ended up buying.

Viewers react

While Shaq and Elon Musk appeared pleased with the former basketball player’s purchase, not all fans thought it was the best use of his money. Shaq’s Instagram post was re-shared on TikTok by user @hotfreestyletv, which posts daily hip-hop, sports, and entertainment news. As of Monday afternoon, the repurposed clip had amassed more than 5.5 million views.

Of course, not everyone expressed glee over Shaq’s purchase.

“The cybertruck is evidence that people will buy anything,” one user said.

“Like, let’s be honest, for what?” a second questioned. “It’s an overpriced sheet of metal.”

“thought shaq was better than this,” a third viewer wrote.

Others, however, were at least impressed with Shaq’s cars’ outward appearance.

“First cybertruck I’ve seen that actually has a good look to it,” one commenter said.

“he had it custom so that’s why it looks a lot better than your average,” another added.

“That would be the only way I would buy a Tesla,” a third person wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tesla by email.

