Man says shake your eggs before cracking them open on the Blackstone. Then he shows what happens when you take his advice

The phrase “Why didn’t I think of that?” became common in American vernacular by the early 20th century. Folks use it to express admiration and frustration when someone else had a simple yet brilliant idea.

Down the line, the phrase even became a pseudo-catchphrase in the entrepreneurial and inventor community. In the early ’90s, a TV program called Why Didn’t I Think of That? profiled simple, successful inventions.

The phrase is the facepalm and raising hands emoji combined.

Recently, a man named Jay (@jaybird033) had the internet thinking “Why didn’t I think of that?” in a video with 1.2 million views. In it, we find Jay cooking on his Blackstone Grill out on a camping trip with his family.

Jay’s unexpected egg scramble

Jay started by demonstrating with egg No. 1, “Alright. So this is a regular egg. I’ll let you see the regular egg. OK, that’s a regular egg. What if I was to tell you that you don’t have to beat these things with a fork?”

He cracked an egg onto the grill, sunny-side-up style, and it sizzled on the flattop. Then he proceeded to the ingenious with egg No. 2, “All you gotta do, shake this thing up real quick. Doesn’t take much effort. I can do it. Hang out there. Scramble eggs.”

Jay essentially shook up the egg in the shell like a fancy New York City bartender shaking a cocktail. The final product looked like he had whisked it in a bowl for 30 seconds.

The internet was filled with a collective “Why didn’t I think of that?”

‘I wish I knew this back when I could afford eggs’

One user wrote, “The amount of bowls and forks I washed before watching this vid…..” Another echoed, “You mean I’ve been making more work for myself with bowls and forks.” A third beat themselves up, “How did I always know this would work, and never try it.” A fourth lamented, “I wish I knew this back when I could afford eggs.”

Even if you’ve tuned out of the news recently, you’ve likely noticed the price of eggs has been curiously higher at the grocery store.

Yeah why are eggs so pricey?

Egg prices have gone up and stayed up. It started with the massive avian flu outbreak among hens and trickled down accordingly. Over the past two years, tens of millions of egg-laying hens have been culled to contain the virus. This outbreak put a considerable dent into the egg-laying infrastructure. The result was simple: Fewer hens meant fewer eggs, and thus, a price surge.

Furthermore, even as producers try to rebuild flocks, they still face sharply higher costs. Feed prices are up, labor is more expensive, and transportation is costly. So even in a hypothetical scenario where hens come back overnight, getting eggs onto shelves still costs more.

In addition, there’s been some suspicious behavior surrounding what we might call “Big Egg.” Despite cooling off in wholesale prices, retail prices haven’t followed. That has raised serious questions about whether major egg producers have taken advantage of the avian flu moment. As Winston Churchill once said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

But there could be consequences.

Are we really eating fewer eggs?

In response to the dramatic price surge—up more than 200%—the Department of Justice opened an investigation into possible price-fixing and anti-competitive behavior within the egg industry. In short, it’s not just an issue of supply and demand anymore. Companies may hold prices high because the public has come to expect higher prices.

However, consumers have noticed. About a third of Americans say they’ve scaled back or stopped buying eggs entirely. Some are turning to substitutes—especially with Easter approaching—while others are simply going without. And according to the USDA, prices might climb 40% before the year ends.

So, suppose you’re wondering why a dozen eggs still cost more than they should. In that case, the answer is layered: Disease, inflation, and, potentially, corporate greed. Until all three are addressed, the price isn’t coming down.

Nowadays, one might consider the effects of political tariffs on this industry. Luckily, the United States produces the majority of its eggs. Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas are the top five states producing them.

Hopefully, the egg industry gets sorted out so we can all soon start executing Jay’s viral scrambled egg hack.

We’ve reached out to him for comment.

